Deep Sentinel announces integrations with major security camera brands

Deep Sentinel today announced the official launch of its Bring Your Own Camera (BYOC) program. This offering allows businesses to equip their existing third-party security cameras with Deep Sentinel's surveillance software.

Through the BYOC service, businesses no longer need to replace their camera systems to benefit from Deep Sentinel's AI security technology and real-time intervention by professional guards. Instead, compatible third-party cameras can seamlessly connect to Deep Sentinel's platform.

"BYOC is a game-changer for organizations looking to enhance their security with live surveillance without overhauling their existing infrastructure or hiring onsite guards," said David Selinger, Deep Sentinel CEO and Founder. "Our goal at Deep Sentinel has always been to make advanced security accessible for all businesses, and BYOC is another step towards achieving that."

With the addition of BYOC, businesses can now take advantage of Deep Sentinel's protection using new or even existing cameras from many of the most popular manufacturers. Businesses with existing cameras no longer need to invest in new equipment, significantly reducing upfront costs. This combination of affordability and superior performance makes it an effective solution for businesses seeking to protect their assets without straining their budget.

"Whether you have a legacy system in place or want to mix and match your preferred camera brands, BYOC empowers businesses to adopt state-of-the-art security solutions without compromising budget or flexibility," added Selinger.

Deep Sentinel's third-party camera integration works by seamlessly connecting customers' existing Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) camera systems to Deep Sentinel's robust surveillance platform. Once integrated, the system leverages AI-powered technology to analyze video feeds in real time, identifying unusual activity or potential threats with unparalleled accuracy.

Any suspicious behavior triggers the AI, sending an immediate alert to Deep Sentinel's team of live guards, who assess the situation and intervene as needed, whether it's through deterrent measures like two-way audio or contacting local law enforcement. This streamlined process ensures businesses can maximize their investment in pre-installed cameras while gaining access to Deep Sentinel's proactive security solution.

The growing list of certified camera models includes leading brands such as Tiandy, Hikvision, Dahua, and Uniview. Businesses using unlisted cameras are encouraged to request a certification consultation, as Deep Sentinel is actively expanding its list of supported models.

In addition to providing comprehensive 24/7 surveillance, Deep Sentinel's platform also offers features such as remote access control, real-time alerts, and customized reporting.

Businesses interested in elevating their security can explore the full certified camera list and request a free consultation at www.deepsentinel.com/byoc.

Businesses can request additional camera models to be certified, and Deep Sentinel's team will assess their compatibility for future integration.