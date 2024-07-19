March Networks enhances security for the 2024 Games in Paris

March Networks is proud to announce its important role in the security setup for the Paris 2024 Games, specifically the Stade Nautique de Vaires-sur-Marne and the Vaires-Torcy leisure complex.

The Stade Nautique, set to host the rowing and canoe-kayak events, is under the vigilant surveillance of March Networks' intelligent cameras. This system, deployed in partnership with integrator RJ45 Technologies – plays a key role in both physical and material security for the site.

"March Networks is honored to contribute to the security of such a prestigious global event as the Paris Games. Our technology and expertise help both athletes and spectators focus on the games, knowing they are protected," said Claus Rønning, Vice President for March Networks in Europe.

The Vaires-Torcy leisure complex, accommodating athletes, spectators, and tourists, features a comprehensive, solar-powered security camera setup. Both sites are interconnected via a 5 km long radio link. March Networks Command Enterprise Software centralizes all camera feeds, providing strategic views and comprehensive coverage on a large video wall. Centralized management in video surveillance is crucial for efficient, consistent, and streamlined monitoring, control, and data retrieval across multiple locations, providing security for the expected 30,000 daily spectators at the site throughout the games.

March Networks leverages its experience as a trusted partner to more than 1,000 financial institutions, 300 retail brands, and 800 commercial and industrial businesses worldwide, to deliver the same advanced security solutions for large-scale events like the 2024 Games in Paris.

"Working with March Networks has always been a rewarding experience. Their enterprise-class technology and dedicated support team enable us to deliver exceptional security solutions. This project for Paris 2024 is a testament to our long-standing and successful collaboration," commented Bujar Marevci, President of RJ45 Technologies.