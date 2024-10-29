Heidi Schmidt of Opticom Tech Celebrates 20 years in industrial video monitoring

Opticom Tech proudly announces the 20th anniversary of Heidi Schmidt, a seasoned leader in the video technology industry. With two decades of expertise, Heidi has made significant contributions to the fields of CCTV, industrial video applications, product development, and video network solutions. As a sales leader at Opticom Tech, she has been instrumental in helping customers implement solution-driven video monitoring in some of the most unique and harsh industrial environments.

Since joining the industry, Heidi has continuously pushed the boundaries regarding the different uses of video technology, staying ahead of trends and driving innovation in industrial monitoring. Her dedication to providing reliable, robust solutions has earned her the trust of clients and colleagues alike. From designing custom systems to managing complex integration into existing systems, Heidi has a deep understanding of the technical challenges and solutions that the industrial sector demands.

“Reaching 20 years in a tech-related field is an exciting milestone," says Schmidt. "The technology has changed dramatically, but the core objective remains the same—ensuring that businesses have the most reliable, secure, and effective video monitoring systems to protect their operations and improve efficiency.”

At Opticom Tech, Heidi’s leadership continues to make a lasting impact as she works closely with clients to solve the unique challenges posed by harsh and hazardous environments. Her passion for innovation and excellence in service has made her a key figure in the industry, and her contributions are expected to shape the future of industrial video technology for years to come.

For more information about Heidi Schmidt's work and Opticom Tech’s video monitoring solutions, please visit www.opticomtech.com.