Splan receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under the OpenAccess Alliance Program

Splan announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification as part of the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). Splan’s Unified Identity and Access Management (PIAM) solution now interfaces with the OnGuard access control system.

Splan’s Unified PIAM solution automates identity lifecycle management, simplifying the onboarding, provisioning, recertification, and deactivation of employees, contractors, and visitors. Its interface with OnGuard enables customers to consolidate identity data and enforce access policies consistently across all sites, ensuring compliance with security standards and regulations.

John Marchioli, OAAP Product Management at LenelS2, commented that the company looks forward to Splan's continued involvement in the OpenAccess Alliance Program.