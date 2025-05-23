Johnson Controls brings C•CURE to hybrid cloud with Red Hat OpenShift

Red Hat today announced that Johnson Controls has adopted Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS as the foundation for its C•CURE Cloud solution. With Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS and the included capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, Johnson Controls has been able to move C•CURE Cloud to a hybrid cloud architecture.

Working with Red Hat Consulting and by using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, a component of Red Hat OpenShift, Johnson Controls was able to more quickly and easily migrate C•CURE to a modern, cloud-ready platform for virtualization, enabling it to be run both inside a container and side-by-side with cloud-native applications. With C•CURE running on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, Johnson Controls can now take advantage of cloud-native architecture patterns and infrastructure without needing to refactor the application.

“Our customers cross all industries and regions and each have unique needs and requirements for how they run C•CURE," said Scott Stout, Director of Cloud Engineering, Johnson Controls. "With Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS we were able to support bringing C•CURE’s latest developments to a hybrid cloud environment that enables our customers to run the application consistently wherever works best for them."

The managed architecture of Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS enabled Johnson Controls to deploy the platform out of the box with only a small team overseeing the migration and ongoing management. Additionally, given that the application needed to operate at remote and dispersed locations, Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS enables Johnson Controls to expand C•CURE to the edge for real-time data insights.

"Our ongoing collaboration aims to further improve VM cost-efficiency by streamlining Windows virtual machine licensing and optimizing the utilization of AWS instance types for Linux virtual machines," said Mike Barrett, Vice President, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat.