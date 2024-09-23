SARGENT Displays Enhanced Portfolio of Door Control Solutions Designed to Stand the Test of Time

Orlando, FL. September 23, 2024 — SARGENT, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand, is displaying its latest innovations and product enhancements at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2024 in Booth #1434. Highlights include an expanded suite of locks with visual status indicators, newly enhanced integrated mechanical and electronic access control solutions, and mortise locks with Motorized Electric Latch Retraction (MELR).

"Our commitment to innovation drives us to continuously expand and improve our product offerings," said Lester LaPierre, Director of Business Development, Electronic Access Control at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions. "We invite GSX attendees to take a hands-on look at latest enhanced door control solutions designed and manufactured to meet users’ expectations for of security and convenience."

Enhanced Suite of Visual Status Indicators

This comprehensive offering includes the 8200 Series mortise lock, PE80 Series exit device, 460 Series deadbolt, and the newest option added to the 10X Line bored lock all designed to enhance security, privacy, and convenience across various applications. From single-use restrooms, nursing mother’s rooms, to meeting rooms and more, our innovative indicator solutions add value to any large commercial, institutional, or multi-purpose facility.