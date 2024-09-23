SARGENT Displays Enhanced Portfolio of Door Control Solutions Designed to Stand the Test of Time

Orlando, FL. September 23, 2024 — SARGENT, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand, is displaying its latest innovations and product enhancements at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2024 in Booth #1434. Highlights include an expanded suite of locks with visual status indicators, newly enhanced integrated mechanical and electronic access control solutions, and mortise locks with Motorized Electric Latch Retraction (MELR).
"Our commitment to innovation drives us to continuously expand and improve our product offerings," said Lester LaPierre, Director of Business Development, Electronic Access Control at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions. "We invite GSX attendees to take a hands-on look at latest enhanced door control solutions designed and manufactured to meet users’ expectations for of security and convenience."
Enhanced Suite of Visual Status Indicators
This comprehensive offering includes the 8200 Series mortise lock, PE80 Series exit device, 460 Series deadbolt, and the newest option added to the 10X Line bored lock all designed to enhance security, privacy, and convenience across various applications. From single-use restrooms, nursing mother’s rooms, to meeting rooms and more, our innovative indicator solutions add value to any large commercial, institutional, or multi-purpose facility.
IN100 Electronic Access Control Lock
The IN100 Aperio® real-time wireless access control lock is now available with keypad for two-factor authentication in addition to physical credentials, mobile, and PIN-only access. The IN100 allows facilities to leverage existing security infrastructure to expand their access control coverage more quickly, easily, and affordably. It combines the convenience and flexibility of wireless with the real-time communication of online access control, enabling remote lock or unlock in less than 10 seconds.
Mortise Locks with MELR
The 8200 Series with Motorized Electric Latch Retraction (56-), engineered for commercial, industrial and institutional facilities where code compliance, dependable operation and resistance to physical abuse are required. These motor driven locks retract the latch in just ½ a second, providing quiet and reliable performance while ensuring ADA compliance. They integrate effortlessly with automatic door operators, delivering a touchless access solution perfect for busy, high-traffic, high-abuse environments.
Attendees of GSX 2024 are encouraged to visit Booth #1434 to experience SARGENT’s latest innovations firsthand. Our experts will be on hand to demonstrate these products and discuss how they can be tailored to meet the specific needs of various facilities.
