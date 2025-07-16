Maxxess Systems, Inc. eFusion and eAXxess now support ASSA ABLOY IN120 and IN220 Locks

Maxxess Systems, Inc. has announced the successful integration of ASSA ABLOY IP-enabled access control locks, including the IN120 and IN220 series, with the Maxxess eFusion and eAXxess security platforms.

Through this direct integration, Maxxess Systems, Inc. expands the reach of its security platforms by enabling intelligent access control via both Power over Ethernet (PoE) and 802.11 WiFi connectivity. Organizations can now manage a diverse set of IP-enabled locks across their facilities without investing in new infrastructure.

“Our partnership with Maxxess Systems represents a shared commitment to smarter, more scalable access control,” said Angelo Faenza, Head of Digital Access Solution, ASSA ABLOY US. “By integrating our IN120 and IN220 intelligent locks directly with Maxxess’s eFusion and eAXxess platforms, we’re simplifying deployment, enhancing visibility, and delivering centralized, flexible solutions that work with existing infrastructure.”

“This integration reinforces our commitment to providing flexible, scalable security solutions,” said Nancy Islas, President of Maxxess Systems, Inc. “We’re empowering organizations of all sizes to manage access across wired and/or wireless, delivering adaptable protection tailored to each sector’s needs.”

Technical Integration Highlights

Connectivity Options: WiFi (802.11b/g/n) – Ideal for wireless deployments in residential layouts. PoE (IEEE 802.3af-compliant) – Optimized for high-density, IT-managed infrastructure.



System Compatibility: Maxxess Systems, Inc. eFusion and eAXxess platforms for unified workflow and security management.

Operational Reliability: Offline functionality ensures access continuity during network disruptions.

Core Benefits

Direct Integration with eFusion and eAXxess ASSA ABLOY IN120 (WiFi) and IN220 (PoE) locks are managed directly through Maxxess Systems software platforms.



Centralized Access Management Users, doors, schedules, and access rights can be configured and maintained from a single interface.



Works with Existing Network Infrastructure Lock communication is supported over standard IT networks, helping reduce the need for additional cabling.



Modular System Design Supports a range of deployment sizes and can be adjusted to meet changing access control needs.



Event Logging and System Visibility Access events are logged with time-stamped records, helping meet audit and review requirements.



Credentialing Compatibility Supports existing badge systems and mobile access credentials, based on system configuration.



Industry Applications

Senior Living Secure, non-disruptive access to resident rooms, supporting day-to-day operations in memory care and retirement communities.



Higher Education Centralized control of access to dormitories, classrooms, laboratories, and athletic facilities.



Corporate Campuses Access management across offices, meeting rooms, shared workspaces, and secure zones.



Healthcare Facilities Regulated entry to medication rooms, laboratories, and areas containing sensitive patient information.



Commercial Real Estate Access control across tenant suites, common areas, and building amenities, with support for flexible occupancy needs.



Government & Municipal Buildings Secure access to administrative offices, operational zones, and publicly accessible spaces.



To learn more about this integration or schedule a demo, visit www.maxxess-systems.com.