Johnson Controls’ C•CURE 9000 and victor VMS platforms first to market with new UL-2610 Certification

MILWAUKEE – (January 22, 2020) – Johnson Controls has announced that its Tyco Software House C•CURE 9000 v2.8 and Tyco American Dynamics victor 5.4.1 are the first platforms to be officially certified as meeting new third-party security standards from UL (Underwriters Laboratories) for on-premise commercial security systems.

UL- 2610, which provides standards for Commercial Premises Security Alarm Units and Systems, updates the requirements for this technology to include cybersecurity provisions and cloud functionality. UL’s Commercial Premises Security Alarm Units and Systems tests alarm products and systems against established criteria. This process assesses product software’s vulnerabilities, weaknesses and reviews its exposure to exploitation. UL-2610 replaces UL-1076 and UL- 603 and will be mandatory by November 2021.

“Our focus is creating platforms and products that will be not only cyber resilient throughout their lifespan, but flexible and scalable enough to meet the future technological requirements of tomorrow,” said Sara Gardner, senior director of Product Management, Enterprise Access Control & Video Solutions, Global Building Technologies & Solutions, Johnson Controls. “We’re proud to be the leaders in meeting UL’s newest benchmarks for cybersecurity and cloud readiness.”

As part of the Johnson Controls Product Security Program, the Software House C•CURE 9000 and American Dynamics victor platforms already meet stringent cybersecurity requirements. Johnson Controls Cyber Solutions takes a holistic approach to cybersecurity, which includes the product security program to build cyber resilience into products from design to end-of-life.

The Software House C•CURE 9000 and American Dynamics victor platforms are also early adopters of the new Canadian Standard for Alarm and Electronic Security Systems, ULC/CAN 60839-11-1. This standard applies to electronic access control systems and components for security applications.

The American Dynamics victor video management version 5.4 offers dynamic features to flexibly support hundreds of cameras, empower facial biometrics, provide video media encryption and improve video management. Software House’s C•CURE 9000 Security & Event Management System is one of the industry’s most powerful security management systems providing 24/7 mission critical security and safety protection for people, buildings and assets.

For more information, visit www.swhouse.com and www.americandynamics.net.

About Johnson Controls: