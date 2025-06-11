Telaeris announces XPressEntry integration with Genetec Security Center 5.13

Telaeris, Inc. announced that its XPressEntry system is now certified and fully integrated with the Synergis access control module in Genetec Security Center 5.13. This certification ensures compatibility, providing safety and security teams with enhanced mobile access control, real-time badge verification, and emergency evacuation management through XPressEntry’s handheld readers.

By integrating with Synergis, XPressEntry allows security personnel to authenticate credentials and check permissions anywhere using handheld badge and biometric readers. This capability is particularly valuable in high-security environments and industries requiring mobility, including corporate campuses, government and military facilities, hospitals, schools, airports, manufacturing plants, construction sites, mines, refineries, and critical infrastructure.

Additionally, XPressEntry’s emergency mustering feature ensures real-time evacuation tracking, enabling security teams to quickly verify who has safely exited and identify any missing persons.

"Security teams today need the flexibility to verify credentials and manage access beyond traditional fixed points," said Dave Carta, CEO, Telaeris. "Certifying XPressEntry with the Synergis access control module in Genetec Security Center gives organizations the tools to authenticate access and respond to emergencies wherever they're needed most.”

“The XPressEntry certification and integration showcases how the Genetec access control portfolio extends beyond managing physical door access, offering flexible options to secure any location,” François Brouillet, Product Manager Lead, Access Control Product Group at Genetec Inc.

XPressEntry’s handheld readers support badge authentication, biometric verification, and mobile mustering. The integration with Synergis enables live synchronization of access permissions, entry/exit activity tracking, and an interface for managing security on-the-go.