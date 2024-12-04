AuthenticID and Credivera ally to deliver multi-layer workforce verification and compliance

AuthenticID, a provider of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, has announced a partnership with Credivera, a secure, open exchange for verifiable credentials in workforce management. AuthenticID’s technology will strengthen Credivera’s verification in workforce credentials and its risk and compliance solution.

As part of this partnership, AuthenticID's identity verification and biometric authentication technology is now available through Credivera's application, powering seamless verifications in seconds.

“We are excited to work with AuthenticID’s leading technology in providing almost instant identity proofing and re-authentication services to ensure the highest level of assurance for our clients' workforce,” stated Dan Giurescu, Credivera CEO. “With this partnership, our clients can reduce risk and fraud for their onsite workforce and secure systems access.”

The combined solution enables Credivera clients to seamlessly add layers to workforce workflows for employee background checks, education and credential verification, professional and license certification validation, and drug screening. A standout feature of this partnership is AuthenticID’s extensive document coverage, with the ability to verify over 8,500 ID types across more than 240 countries and territories.

“Credivera delivers a leading-edge solution using verifiable credentials, and AuthenticID is delighted to partner with them to enhance their trust with both speed and accuracy,” said Reed Taussig, AuthenticID CEO. “As workforce authentication, risk and compliance evolve alongside the push toward digital trust, AuthenticID is poised to the needs of our client and partner network with a multi-layered approach to verify identities and fighting fraud.”