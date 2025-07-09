Sign In Solutions delivers new upgrades for smarter visitor management

Sign In Solutions, a visitor management and experience solution, today announced new enhancements and features within its cloud-based software.

"We continue to push for innovation that raises the standard for security, but organizations also face serious brand, operational, and compliance risks that begin the moment a visitor, employee, or contractor approaches a physical or virtual front door," said Jeff Gordon, Chief Executive Officer at Sign In Solutions. "We see this interaction as an opportunity to deliver differentiating experiences that modern, forward-thinking organizations demand."

Risk and Compliance Management Enhancements

Risk Insights verifies identity and measures risk across all sites through an integration with Thomson Reuters' CLEAR ID and Risk Inform. This aggregation of public and proprietary data allows managers to verify visitors and employees 30% faster, assess risk 40% more efficiently, and deliver streamlined summaries.

Newly expanded Custom Role Access Controls streamline navigation and flexibility in assigning permissions to users, allowing customers to easily broaden or narrow the scope of controls for each user. This ensures that users can only view or manage records that are relevant to them. New permissions include enhanced controls across people, access, eligibility, badges, assets, and reportable information.

Enhanced Onboarding Flow allows security officers or administrators to collect and review new employee details before assigning them a full user account. This allows them to ask for necessary information from employees before fully transitioning them into the system.

Visitor Experience Enhancements

In addition to further tightening risk controls, Sign In Solutions' latest updates include:

New enhancements to Guestbook can organize and filter visitors by appointment to quickly view all those attending a meeting or event. Teams can also organize guests by watchlists, hosts, approval status, employee/visitor status, or custom fields. The Guestbook can also add Genetec and now Lenel access credentials to each approved visitor's contact information.

New Appointment features identify visitors who are attending the same meeting or event when users share multiple invites to create appointments. It allows front desk team members to easily identify visitors attending the same appointment. Each visitor type can be guided through a tailored experience, from badge issuance to document signing to host notification.

"A breach could mean data loss, operational downtime, reputational damage, or even worse—compromised safety of onsite personnel. Ensuring customers have visitor management systems built for today's realities means updating manual processes and using the latest technology systems to strategically map out various risks," continued Gordon. "However, managing risk doesn't need to erode the brand experience or create friction for people."

Live Chat and Knowledge Base Center

Sign In Solutions also launched a new Live Chat and Knowledge Base center that provides users with links to hundreds of support articles on how to reduce risk and optimize compliance and visitor management, as well as how to contact Sign In Solutions' support team.

"Sign In Solutions has been strategically integrating the best-in-class technologies we've acquired, and today's release demonstrates how the strength of these assets will deliver industry-leading product innovation to give customers enhanced security, engagement, and insight," said Gordon. "We're designing solutions that think ahead so our customers can stay ready, connected, and always a step ahead of threats."

To learn more about Sign In Solutions, please visit www.signinsolutions.com.