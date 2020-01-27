Björn Lidefelt named president and CEO of HID Global

HID Global announced on Monday that Björn Lidefelt has been named as its new president and CEO, succeeding Stefan Widing who had led the company for the past four years. Lidefelt most recently served as chief commercial officer (CCO) of HID’s parent company, ASSA ABLOY, where he oversaw branding, communications, commercial development and strategy.

“Björn has had a very successful journey with our organization, and will bring a wealth of experience and perspective from various roles and markets to HID,” Nico Delvaux, president and CEO of ASSA ABLOY,” said in a statement

“I look forward to leading a dedicated and talented global workforce focused on delivering industry-leading solutions to governments, universities, hospitals, financial institutions and some of the most innovative companies on the planet to create trusted physical and digital places,” added Lidefelt.