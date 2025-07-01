Paxton Names Shriners Children’s Greenville as Charity of the Year

Employees at Paxton, a global security technology manufacturer with its U.S. headquarters in Greenville, S.C., have selected Shriners Children’s Greenville as their local charity of the year. Fundraising is already underway, with a variety of events planned throughout the year to support the hospital’s mission of providing life-changing pediatric care.

“As part of our commitment to making a difference, we are proud to support Shriners Children’s Greenville this year and contribute to their mission of caring for children in need,” said Dana Calhoun, Paxton’s Office Manager. “Through our collective efforts, we hope to make a meaningful impact.”

Shriners Children’s Greenville offers specialized pediatric orthopedic care for conditions such as scoliosis, limb deficiencies, and cerebral palsy. The hospital houses the largest group of pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the Carolinas and features an advanced Motion Analysis Center used to develop personalized treatment plans. In addition to surgery, services include physical therapy, prosthetics, and orthotics, with treatment provided regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

“Shriners Children’s Greenville is proud to be partnering with Paxton and its employees in fulfilling Shriners’ century-old mission and promise,” said Paul Finelli, Senior Director of Philanthropy. “Our hospital has relied on the generosity of our community since 1927, and we are grateful to have Paxton as a friend in our life-changing and healing work.”

Paxton employees will participate in a series of creative fundraising activities throughout the year, reinforcing a spirit of teamwork and community involvement. Contributions will support critical treatments and mobility solutions that improve quality of life for young patients.

To support Paxton’s fundraising efforts, visit the company’s donor page for Shriners Children’s Greenville.