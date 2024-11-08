CrowdStrike and SGNL partner to accelerate incident response

SGNL today announced an integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform. This new partnership enables organizations to take precise, real-time actions against security threats through dynamic, risk-based access revocation.

By leveraging CrowdStrike's high-fidelity security data across endpoints, identities, and exposure management within the SGNL identity management platform, organizations can swiftly identify potential incidents and dynamically manage related access privileges. With this extended visibility and control, security teams can seamlessly and automatically revoke access to critical systems, enabling accelerated response and minimizing potential breach impact.

“Our integration with CrowdStrike marks a significant step in precision-driven defense,” said Erik Gustavson, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at SGNL. “By linking real-time threat detection with dynamic identity management, we’re enabling enterprise security teams to act with the surgical precision required to control access to critical systems during an active incident—without crossing the line into overly automated drastic responses. This partnership empowers businesses to shift from broad defensive measures to highly targeted, proactive security operations.”

Through this integration, SGNL leverages real-time threat telemetry provided by CrowdStrike to dynamically manage access privileges, helping to ensure that high-risk individuals or compromised accounts are swiftly locked out of sensitive systems, regardless of their credentials. This automated response reduces the potential for exploitation during active security incidents, providing joint customers with an additional layer of defense and control.

"Through our integration with SGNL, joint customers can utilize best-in-class threat detection from the Falcon platform to drive access policies within SGNL,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “We’re enabling dynamic risk response so organizations can proactively protect their most sensitive assets from increasingly exploited identity-centric attack paths.”

As cybersecurity threats evolve, businesses need not only detection and alerting but also actionable, automated responses that secure their most valuable assets.

The SGNL integration with CrowdStrike provides customers with:

Real-Time Threat Detection and Access Control: Automated and dynamic revocation of access based on risk signals and security telemetry from the Falcon platform.

Automated and dynamic revocation of access based on risk signals and security telemetry from the Falcon platform. Reduced Risk of Exploitation: Immediate response actions to prevent compromised users or credentials from re-entering critical systems during an ongoing incident.

Immediate response actions to prevent compromised users or credentials from re-entering critical systems during an ongoing incident. Enhanced Security Policy Enforcement: Comprehensive visibility to help ensure that access policies are upheld, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

To learn more about the SGNL integration in the CrowdStrike marketplace, visit SGNL's listing here.

See how SGNL and CrowdStrike work together to secure critical systems in real-time by watching this demo video.