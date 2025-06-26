ICT appoints Martin Vermaak as Chief Operating Officer

Integrated Control Technology (ICT), a provider of intelligent access control, intrusion detection, building automation, and security solutions, is pleased to announce Martin Vermaak as the new Chief Operating Officer at ICT.

Martin brings over 15 years of experience at the senior executive level in various roles, including Manufacturing Operations Director, Managing Director, and Chief Operating Officer. As the new Chief Operating Officer at ICT, he will be responsible for overseeing production, operations, supply chain and logistics, ensuring efficiency, scalability, and resilience.

"I’m thrilled to welcome Martin as our new Chief Operations Officer," said Andy Bane, Chief Executive Officer. "His expertise and leadership align perfectly with our strategic vision and commitment to investing in streamlined and reliable operations for our partners and customers."

For more information or to inquire about interview availability, please contact Lee Densem, APAC Regional Marketing Manager at ICT, at [email protected] or +64 9 476 7124.