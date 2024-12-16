Dashlane launches Global Partner Program to transform credential security for enterprises

Credential security company Dashlane today announced the launch of the Dashlane Partner Program, a comprehensive and tiered program designed to empower reseller partners in addressing the critical challenge of credential-based threats and providing frictionless access across their customers’ environments.

Amid continued credential-driven breaches and attacks targeting identity, the Dashlane Partner Program equips reseller customers with Dashlane’s suite of proactive credential protection tools, enabling organizations to manage and share credentials, alert them and their users to phishing attempts and compromised passwords, and strengthen overall security posture, among other capabilities. Reseller customers will also have access to Credential Risk Detection, a solution that continuously monitors and detects use of at-risk credentials in real time across the workforce, whether employees use a password manager or not.

“Our partner program is foundational to our growing investment in the channel and our mission to deliver the credential security that enterprises and their employees need to thrive," said John Bennett, CEO at Dashlane. "In this age of identity-based attacks, our program makes it easy for partners to incorporate credential security into their overall enterprise security practice and help their customers prevent breaches."

The expanded partner program introduces a flexible, tiered approach, offering reseller partners a unique opportunity to generate new revenue streams while providing cutting-edge, differentiated credential security solutions to their customers.

Program tiers include:

Discover : Ideal for partners just getting started, offering access to training, sales materials, and initial incentives.

: Ideal for partners just getting started, offering access to training, sales materials, and initial incentives. Developed : Designed for partners accelerating their credential security business, providing access to everything in Discover, plus a dedicated channel sales manager and increased incentives.

: Designed for partners accelerating their credential security business, providing access to everything in Discover, plus a dedicated channel sales manager and increased incentives. Distinguished: The most advanced tier for partners scaling their credential security business, offering live training, top-tier incentives, and co-marketing opportunities.

“Dashlane has a strong history of providing secure and simple-to-use password management and credential security tools to businesses worldwide," said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Carahsoft, an existing Dashlane partner. "The new, tiered program gives us a shared vision for future growth—not only based on Dashlane's continued commitment to our business' development but also because they prove themselves as industry leaders, flipping the script on the traditional approach to credential security to more effectively address our customers' needs."

All partners will benefit from competitive financial incentives to drive mutual business growth, as well as elevated brand awareness through Dashlane’s customer base of millions of users and over 24,000 businesses worldwide.

Dashlane is invested in developing partner success and has ambitious goals to continue scaling the program in 2025 to further channel-lead growth.

To join the Dashlane Partner Program, visit https://www.dashlane.com/partner-program.