Consumer privacy and security concerns rise in the gen AI era, Deloitte finds

Why this matters

Deloitte's fifth annual 2024 "Connected Consumer" survey underscores a shift in consumer attitudes towards technology. With digital devices firmly integrated into their daily lives, consumers are seeking a balance between the benefits and drawbacks of technology. Concerns about data privacy and security continue to grow. To foster trust and encourage affinity, technology companies have an opportunity to prioritize clear privacy policies, easy-to-manage data controls, and responsible security practices. By addressing consumer concerns, they can help lead the way for a more secure and responsible digital future.

Key quote

"Digital devices are an integral part of our lives and GenAI is rapidly reshaping the way we interact with them. With GenAI usage doubling over the past year, it's clear that the more consumers interact with GenAI, the more they grow to appreciate its value. At the same time, consumers are becoming increasingly discerning about the role that technology plays in their lives. Privacy and security concerns are a priority that can't be ignored. Companies that can demonstrate a commitment to both innovation and user privacy will be the ones that thrive in this evolving digital landscape."

— Jana Arbanas, Principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP