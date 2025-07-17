Mall of America Expands Axis AI Video Analytics Deployment

Mall of America (MOA), the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America, announced an expansion of its ongoing partnership with Axis Communications to deploy cutting-edge car-counting video analytics across more than a dozen locations.

With this expansion, MOA has boosted operational efficiency, improved safety and security, and enabled more informed decision-making around employee scheduling and streamlining transportation for large events.

Standing at 5.6 million square feet and home to more than 500 retailers, restaurants, and more, MOA hosts more than 300 events each year, and has more than 32 million visitors annually from around the globe. Scheduling those events, ranging from a concert to a massive outdoor food festival, requires careful planning to ensure the Mall can support parking operations and provide safety and security to those in attendance.

By expanding its surveillance system and investing in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled video analytics with Axis Communications, the Mall was able to meet its requirements for a reliable, accurate, and scalable solution to support its 24/7 security and safety operations.

"We needed technology that could keep pace with our evolving needs and make sure our security team could focus on the highest-priority tasks,” said Aaron Nielsen, Vice President of Information Technology at MOA. “Our previous solution struggled with the unpredictable Midwestern weather, including snow, rain, and cold, all impacting accuracy and reliability. Car counting is one of the most important operational metrics we have. Implementing a system that delivers accurate data allows us to quickly scale from one location to more than a dozen additional locations throughout the Mall, providing efficiency and invaluable information for our team.”

The success of the initial test led MOA to rapidly expand the implementation to more than a dozen locations. The car-counting data now drives macro-level decisions about Mall hours and event planning, as well as micro-level scheduling for vendors and staff, empowering operational agility across the organization.

With this state-of-the-art expansion, MOA can:

Deploy Solutions Anywhere: A trial began with an Axis camera deployed in a particularly challenging location—on a light pole isolated from the building. Despite difficult access to power and data, the trial system proved over 99% accurate. After minor adjustments, the performance improved even further.





Drive Decisions with Analytics: By deploying AI-enabled line-crossing analytics at the edge, MOA benefits from a more rugged, scalable, and cost-effective approach to decision-making, powered by the business intelligence these devices gather. This is especially useful in locations where the Mall entrance meets busy intersections, as the line-crossing technology can precisely draw the distinction between a car entering the Mall versus one that is merely passing by.





Create a Smarter Security Strategy: Beyond parking intelligence, Axis’ technology supports the Mall’s broader security strategy. Cameras and Axis network speakers installed in restricted areas detect and deter unauthorized access in real-time, and alerts are immediately sent to the Mall’s central dispatch center.





Prioritize Employee Safety: With unpredictable Minnesota winters, keeping employees and customers safe was key to this technology deployment. With this new system, adjustments to the devices are intuitive, and what used to require ladders, lifts, and multiple people can now be done from a desktop. Non-technical team members can review audits, make changes, and immediately analyze results from a safe location.

“Mall of America presented us with a challenge that required not just technology, but collaboration, trust, and innovation,” said James Stark, Segment Development Manager, Retail at Axis Communications. “We’re honored to be part of their forward-looking approach to safety and operational intelligence. As Mall of America continues to lead the way in experiential retail and entertainment, we remain committed to delivering the reliability, flexibility, and insight-driven technology that their dynamic environment demands.”

Looking ahead, MOA is exploring additional possibilities as it continues aligning resources for future phases of the project. From advanced capabilities like people counting and license plate recognition (LPR) to leveraging line analytics to better understand visitor trends — such as distinguishing hotel guests from shopping center visitors — the potential for smarter, more efficient operations is there.

To learn more about how MOA continues to innovate its retail operations, read the full case study here.