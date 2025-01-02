RAD prepares to launch SARA, its AI-powered security monitoring agent

Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), a subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., is gearing up for the deployment of its revolutionary solution, SARA (Speaking Autonomous Responsive Agent). Designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Global Security Operations Centers (GSOCs), SARA leverages advanced AI capabilities to automate traditionally costly and labor-intensive monitoring tasks.

SARA represents the next step in RAD’s mission to redefine security monitoring. By combining intelligent response systems with seamless integration into existing infrastructures, SARA is poised to deliver a scalable, high-performing alternative to traditional GSOC staffing models. Its core functionalities include:

Cost Optimization: By automating routine tasks, SARA offers the potential to significantly reduce operational costs, freeing up resources for higher-level strategic needs.

Incident Escalation: SARA autonomously evaluates and manages escalations, ensuring precise and timely communication to designated parties.

To support the introduction of SARA, RAD is offering its existing customers four months of complimentary access to SARA when they act before March 31, 2025. This promotion underscores RAD’s commitment to empowering its customers with innovative solutions that drive measurable value.

RAD invites security professionals, property managers, and industry leaders to schedule private demonstrations of SARA to explore its capabilities. Demonstrations are tailored to showcase how SARA can integrate seamlessly into their existing security frameworks while delivering operational improvements.

“We are excited to bring SARA to the market as an innovative solution for security operations,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD. “As we finalize preparations for its release, we are confident that SARA will address critical pain points in monitoring and response, enabling organizations to enhance their security capabilities with efficiency and precision.”

Learn more about SARA’s potential to transform security operations and schedule your private demonstration today by visiting www.radsecurity.com/sara.

View SARA demonstration videos here.