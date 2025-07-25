Motorola Solutions Introduces 'AI Nutrition Labels' for Public Safety & Enterprise Security Products

Motorola Solutions today announced it is introducing ‘AI nutrition labels’ to provide clear, concise information about how artificial intelligence (AI) is used across its safety and security technologies. The initiative is a first for public safety and enterprise security products, helping people understand a product’s core AI “ingredients,” just as food nutrition labels were born from a desire to understand dietary intake.



“It is our unwavering conviction that technology—including AI—is the bedrock for safety and security, and it must be deployed with purpose and transparency to fulfill its promise as a force for good,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “Nutrition labels help describe AI’s use in protecting neighborhoods and nations, and we are proud to take a lead role in bringing greater transparency to AI innovation.”



Each label will explain the type of AI used, who owns the data processed, human controls, and the purpose behind the product’s specific application of AI.