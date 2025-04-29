Zenity expands AI Agent Security and Governance to include ChatGPT Enterprise

Zenity today announced its integration with the OpenAI ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API, enabling enterprises to confidently secure and govern how AI agents are adopted, developed, and used in ChatGPT Enterprise.

“Adoption of ChatGPT Enterprise is accelerating, and with it comes a new responsibility for security teams to guide its safe, effective use across the organization,” said Ben Kliger, co-founder and CEO of Zenity. “This integration with the ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API is an important step forward in helping security leaders manage risk without slowing innovation. Securing AI Agents for some of the largest enterprises in the world, we are proud to expand our capabilities as the first and only end-to-end platform, spanning build time to runtime across environments, to help define AI Agent security and governance experiences for ChatGPT Enterprise users and provide the foundation security teams need to lead innovation in their organizations with confidence.”

Platform Highlights

Zenity’s integration is designed to manage governance and security requirements by helping enterprises with:

Continuous Observability: Monitor custom GPTs, Canvas docs, tools, knowledge files, and user interactions across ChatGPT Enterprise.

Monitor custom GPTs, Canvas docs, tools, knowledge files, and user interactions across ChatGPT Enterprise. Prevent Risk at the Source: Implement controls and guardrails to enable secure development of agents. Discover vulnerabilities, excessive permissions, and hardcoded secrets during GPT creation using policy enforcement, identity, and AI Security Posture Management (AISPM).

Implement controls and guardrails to enable secure development of agents. Discover vulnerabilities, excessive permissions, and hardcoded secrets during GPT creation using policy enforcement, identity, and AI Security Posture Management (AISPM). Detect Real-Time Threats: With the Zenity behavior-based engine, identify threats such as prompt injection, RAG poisoning, data exposure, and unauthorized actions using AI Detection & Response (AIDR).

With the Zenity behavior-based engine, identify threats such as prompt injection, RAG poisoning, data exposure, and unauthorized actions using AI Detection & Response (AIDR). Enforce Policy at Scale: Apply guardrails and automate remediation with click-to-fix actions like deleting risky agents, files, or conversations.

Availability

Zenity for ChatGPT Enterprise is available now and will be showcased at the RSA Conference 2025. Visit Zenity at Booth 2057 in the South Expo Hall to see a live demo.