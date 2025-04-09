Zenity launches partner program to address customer need for secure AI agents

Zenity today announced the launch of the Zenity Partner Program, a curated ecosystem and partner program purpose-built for securing and enabling AI agents from build time to runtime. This program is designed to accelerate customer value by addressing the growing need to enable agentic AI throughout the enterprise with comprehensive security and governance. With this program, Zenity is partnering with trusted business and technology partners that are already deeply entrenched with the world’s leading enterprises to confidently empower business users to fully harness the power of agentic AI.

Harrison Johnson, Vice President of Partners & Alliances at Zenity, said, “Our partners have a unique opportunity to serve the needs and ambitions of customers’ rapidly evolving and complex needs: securing AI agents everywhere while remaining resilient and high-performing.”

The Zenity Partner Program builds a collective strength, encompassing:

Agentic AI platforms: With this series of partners, the company can further incorporate deep security and governance for AI agents to maximize customer investments in agentic AI platforms and ensure the success of their overall AI programs and adoption.

“The critical nature of enabling AI agents can’t be overstated, and security and governance are critical to ensure leading enterprises can adopt them. Zenity is contributing to that goal with its comprehensive approach to securing AI agents, and the technology aligns with our mission to help empower our customers to innovate while also staying secure,” said Kevin McGee, Head of Security for Startups at Microsoft.

Advisors: Aligning with elite global advisory practices broadens Zenity’s ability to secure AI agents from build time to runtime as part of established Responsible AI success frameworks and/or Centers of Excellence for AI Security. Current advisory partners include Genpact.

“Joining Zenity’s Partner Program aligns with our mission to be at the forefront of responsible AI adoption,” said Sreekanth Menon, Global Head of AI Practice and Innovation, Genpact. “Through this collaboration, we are enhancing our ability to secure and govern AI agents across enterprise platforms, promoting data security, compliance, and operational excellence. Together with Zenity, we are empowering organizations to confidently embrace agentic AI while maintaining security and governance.”

Integrators: With a curated portfolio of Value-Added Resellers and System Integrator partners who can empower customers to better secure and govern their agentic AI programs, there is a stronger ecosystem to implement a holistic security strategy. Current Integrator partners include EverSec Group and Orange CyberDefense.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Zenity in their partner program. This partnership underscores our commitment to safeguarding agentic AI and ensuring robust security measures for our clients,” said Tim McSherry, CSO, EverSec Group.

Security Ecosystem Independent Software Vendors: Enhance the existing value of security, operational, or business tools with Zenity’s SaaS platform aimed at securing AI agents throughout the enterprise.

Ben Kliger, CEO and co-founder, Zenity, said, “The Zenity Partner Program is a direct response to the market’s call for Zenity to play a critical role in securing and enabling the agentic AI wave. We are providing the market’s first complete program for securing and governing AI agents. It’s a catalyst for even more accelerated growth, and it lays the foundation for building a meaningful business partner for more enterprises that are looking for ways to securely adopt agentic AI. This aligns with our mission, which is to enable enterprises to fully harness the power of AI agents.”

Companies interested in the partner program may visit and sign up at https://www.zenity.io/partners/.