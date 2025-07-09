Checkpoint Systems expands its RFID capabilities with a new facility in Mexico City
Checkpoint Systems is proud to announce the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Mexico City. This strategic expansion underscores Checkpoint's commitment to meeting the rapidly growing demand for RFID solutions in the North American region whilst increasing its global scale and capacity.
A strategic location to meet growing demand
Located in the heart of Mexico, this facility places Checkpoint Systems closer to its customers, enabling faster response times and streamlined supply chain operations. With the RFID market experiencing unprecedent growth across North America and the globe, the new factory is ideally positioned to support retail and industry with the high-quality inlays they need to succeed in an increasingly connected world.
Ben Lilienthal, President Checkpoint Systems Worldwide, says: "Our investment in this facility reflects our dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and providing unmatched value to our customers. By establishing a presence in Mexico, we are reinforcing our ability to deliver cutting-edge RFID solutions faster and more efficiently than even before."
The 10,000-square-meter facility is equipped with the latest manufacturing technologies, ensuring the production of top-quality RFID inlays. Featuring advanced bonding, converting, and personalization machines, the factory specializes in manufacturing blank, printed, and encoded inlays, supporting an annual production capacity of 4.2 billion inlays. Additionally, the facility meets stringent certification standards, including SMETA and FSC CoC, ensuring high-quality production and operational excellence.
Beyond inlay production, the site also boasts full printing and converting capabilities, allowing RFID products to be adapted for a wide range of industries, label formats, and form factors.
In regard to this, Christian Haider, Director of Plant Operations, adds, "This new facility is a testament to our commitment to advanced manufacturing and quality production. With state-of-the-art technology and a highly skilled workforce, we are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for RFID inlays and deliver superior products to our customers."
The new facility represents an investment of 40 million USD and demonstrates Checkpoint Systems' confidence in the North American market. This initiative is expected to create 100 job opportunities in the region, contributing to the local economy and fostering community growth.