Checkpoint Systems expands its RFID capabilities with a new facility in Mexico City

Checkpoint Systems is proud to announce the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Mexico City. This strategic expansion underscores Checkpoint's commitment to meeting the rapidly growing demand for RFID solutions in the North American region whilst increasing its global scale and capacity.

A strategic location to meet growing demand

Located in the heart of Mexico, this facility places Checkpoint Systems closer to its customers, enabling faster response times and streamlined supply chain operations. With the RFID market experiencing unprecedent growth across North America and the globe, the new factory is ideally positioned to support retail and industry with the high-quality inlays they need to succeed in an increasingly connected world.

Ben Lilienthal, President Checkpoint Systems Worldwide, says: "Our investment in this facility reflects our dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and providing unmatched value to our customers. By establishing a presence in Mexico, we are reinforcing our ability to deliver cutting-edge RFID solutions faster and more efficiently than even before."