MacGuard Security Advisors orchestrates Talkaphone, Sunflower Labs partnership

MacGuard Security Advisors proudly announces its vital role in establishing a partnership with Talkaphone and Sunflower Labs. By integrating Talkaphone’s reliable emergency communication technology with Sunflower Labs’ advanced autonomous drone surveillance, MacGuard has facilitated the combination of established public safety solutions with innovative AI-powered security.

This collaboration, initiated and facilitated by MacGuard, brings together the strengths of two industry leaders to deliver next-generation safety solutions for communities and campuses everywhere. MacGuard Security Advisors, Inc. provides consulting services to the electronic security industry.

“At MacGuard, our passion is connecting industry leaders to drive security innovation,” said Kirk MacDowell, founder and CEO of MacGuard Security Advisors, Inc. “We immediately recognized the synergy between Talkaphone’s trusted emergency communication systems and Sunflower Labs’ autonomous drone technology. By uniting these two innovators, we've initiated a groundbreaking safety solution that elevates emergency response to a new level. This partnership exemplifies how collaboration and the right connections can transform public safety for the better.”

Talkaphone, a leader in security solutions, including blue light emergency phone technology, and Sunflower Labs, the maker of autonomous security drone systems for intelligent outdoor surveillance, have joined forces in an integration that redefines rapid response. This collaboration enables Talkaphone’s blue light emergency phones to work seamlessly with Sunflower Labs’ AI-powered “Bee” security drones. When an emergency call button is pressed on a Talkaphone tower, the autonomous drone is deployed to surveil the area while first responders are en route, establishing an instant eyes-in-the-sky security presence.

“This collaboration ensures that individuals in distress not only have a direct line to help but also real-time aerial surveillance when they need it most,” said Steve Johnson, CEO of Talkaphone.

Alex Pachikov, CEO of Sunflower Labs, added: “…We are creating an unparalleled security solution that bridges the gap between emergency communication and proactive surveillance.”

Key features of the integrated emergency phone and drone solution include:

When an emergency call is activated via a Talkaphone blue light phone, Sunflower Labs’ AI-driven Bee drone automatically launches to monitor and assess the situation in real time. Virtual Safety Escort: The drone can act as a safety escort, accompanying people across campus after dark, or hovering nearby to monitor those in need of assistance until help arrives, significantly enhancing personal safety during critical moments.

A single Bee drone supports a network of Talkaphone emergency phones within a 600-meter radius (over 250 acres) of its “Hive” docking station. This extensive coverage allows one autonomous unit to quickly address alerts across a large area, significantly enhancing the reach of security personnel. Proactive Situational Awareness: The integrated system equips security teams with real-time aerial video and data, providing enhanced situational awareness. Responders gain real-time insights from the scene, facilitating decision-making and a faster, more informed response to any incident.

Attendees at ISC West (April 2–4, 2025, Booth 16109) will have an exclusive opportunity to see the integration of the Emergency Phone + Autonomous Drone Integration in action. Demonstrations will showcase how Sunflower Labs’ Bee drone automatically coordinates with Talkaphone’s blue light phones, highlighting the partnership’s real-time monitoring and rapid response capabilities that MacGuard helped to bring to life.