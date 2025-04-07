Weavix unveils PowerWall to support Walt Smart Radio for frontline workers

Weavix, a provider of frontline workforce enablement solutions and the maker of the Walt Smart Radio System, today announced the release of Walt PowerWall, a purpose-built rapid-charging station specially designed to help companies address the growing challenge of device management.

As Fortune 500 companies, including Kraft, Hanes, and Panasonic, continue to recognize the operational advantages of the Walt Smart Radio System over legacy two-way radios, they are equipping more and more frontline workers with devices. These companies required an extremely simple device management solution to allow workers to quickly grab a device, tap it with a badge to authenticate, and start their shift without incident. Weavix designed the Walt PowerWall to address these needs.

“The Walt PowerWall is far more than just a device management rack. It’s a simple means to help our customers give a smart radio to every worker quickly and efficiently,” said Kevin Turpin, CEO and Founder at Weavix. “We're witnessing unprecedented adoption of Walt Smart Radios within Fortune 500 manufacturing facilities, and the rate at which frontline workers have embraced our system has surpassed even our most optimistic projections.”

Michael Carter, COO at Stella & Chewy’s, one of Weavix’s beta testers with a 600+ employee operation, shared, “The Walt PowerWall is essential to keep our 24/7 site organized, fully charged, and ready for the next shift. We love how anyone can just tap and go with this streamlined solution.”

Built with powder-coated steel, the Walt PowerWall offers flexible installation options, including lockable wheels for mobility, floor mounting for stability, or wall mounting to save space. It is available in several configurations, storing up to 100 Walt Smart Radios per PowerWall while allowing for expansion as needs grow. This adaptability makes it suitable for various settings, from manufacturing plants to aviation and hospitality.

The Walt PowerWall is available exclusively through Weavix. Visit https://www.weavix.com to learn more.