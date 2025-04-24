Status Solutions partners with CRG to advance mobile emergency response

Status Solutions proudly announces a new strategic partnership with Critical Response Group (CRG), a provider of emergency response mapping. This collaboration integrates CRG's Collaborative Response Graphics (CRGs) into CATIE Mobile, Status Solutions' all-in-one emergency communication and response platform for schools.

This powerful integration allows CATIE Mobile users to access detailed, actionable building maps—including room labels, critical features, and key landmarks—directly from their mobile devices during drills and real-world incidents. With CRGs built by a team of decorated U.S. Special Operations Forces veterans and senior law enforcement executives, and every site walked in person to ensure accuracy, this partnership ensures frontline personnel have the critical information they need at a moment's notice—when clarity and coordination can make all the difference.

"Integrating our Collaborative Response Graphics into Status Solutions' CATIE Mobile means that critical building information is now available right in the hands of those who need it most," said Mike Rodgers, CEO & Founder of Critical Response Group. "It's a practical, powerful step forward in helping schools prepare for and respond to emergencies with confidence."

The first joint deployment of CATIE Mobile and CRG's mapping technology is already live in Caroline County Public Schools in Bowling Green, Virginia, demonstrating the real-world impact of this innovative safety solution.

"The integration of CRG maps into CATIE Mobile will give our staff greater confidence during drills and emergency planning," said Jeff Wick, Coordinator of Safety and Compliance at Caroline County Public Schools. "Having this level of detail and coordination at our fingertips helps us respond more effectively and reinforces our commitment to keeping students and staff safe."

"Partnering with Critical Response Group reflects our commitment to constantly enhancing school safety through innovation and trusted collaboration," said Danielle Myers, Lead Evangelist at Status Solutions. "By adding CRG's gold-standard maps to CATIE Mobile, we're giving educators and responders an unmatched advantage in protecting students and staff."