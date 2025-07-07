PPVAR to Host Virtual Meeting on Verified Alarm Response, Priority Protocols

The Partnership for Priority Verified Alarm Response (PPVAR) will host its next virtual membership meeting on July 10, bringing together leaders from the alarm industry, law enforcement and technology sectors to discuss advancements in verified alarm response.

The meeting agenda will focus on several key topics aimed at improving emergency response outcomes, including priority response protocols for AVS (Alarm Validation Scoring) Levels 3 and 4, verification technologies and real-world case studies highlighting the impact of verified response in the field. Attendees will also learn about opportunities for cross-sector collaboration.

According to PPVAR, verified alarms — those supported by video, audio or sensor analytics — can help reduce false dispatches and improve police response times. The July 10 event is designed to promote continued dialogue between monitoring providers, public safety professionals and technology developers around implementing data-driven, priority-based alarm systems.

PPVAR describes itself as the only industry forum where stakeholders across the security and public safety ecosystem routinely meet to advance standards for alarm verification. The organization was established to promote best practices and technology solutions that validate alarms during the emergency response process.

The virtual meeting is open to PPVAR members and interested parties. It will take place at 10 a.m. PDT. Registration is available here.