AlarmCredit.com launches Consumer Financing Program for security, smart home dealers

AlarmCredit.com today announced the launch of its new financing program designed to help security and smart home dealers operate and grow their businesses. This consumer financing program offers flexibility, including 0% APR options for end-users, enabling security dealers to increase sales, enhance competitiveness, and retain ownership of their valuable recurring monthly revenue (RMR).

The new AlarmCredit.com financing program provides a wide range of options to meet the diverse needs of security dealers and their customers:

Residential financing amounts from $800 to $10,000

Flexible terms ranging from 24 to 60 months

0% APR options available for end-users

Immediate approval process with fast funding

Soft credit pull

No recourse

"This new program is a game-changer for the security industry," said Rod Boston, CEO of AlarmCredit.com. "We've listened to the challenges faced by security dealers and have created a solution that not only helps them close more sales but also allows them to increase the value of their company and cash flow with consumer financing. This program empowers dealers to compete more effectively in today's market while building long-term value in their businesses."

The AlarmCredit.com program offers significant benefits for security dealers:

1. Retain valuable customer accounts and recurring monthly revenue

2. Increase sales conversion rates by offering attractive financing options

3. Upsell additional products and services, increasing the overall sales transaction

4. Provide more competitive packages to end-users

5. Simplify the sales process with an easy-to-use platform

Security dealers nationwide can now take advantage of this financing program. The streamlined application process allows dealers to offer financing options to their customers quickly and easily. Once a customer chooses to finance their security system, they can be qualified within minutes, and the dealer receives full payment within 24-48 hours after installation.

"We're committed to the success of security dealers," added Boston. "This program is designed to give them a competitive edge in the market and the tools they need to grow their businesses sustainably."

Security dealers interested in learning more about the new AlarmCredit.com consumer financing program and how it can benefit their business should visit www.alarmcredit.com or call 800-487-1849 for more information.