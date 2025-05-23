AURA Raises $14.6M, Targets U.S. Emergency Response Market

AURA, a South African-based emergency response platform, has officially entered the United States market following an approximately $14.6 million Series B funding round co-led by the Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund (CAIF) and global investment firm Partech. The company plans to use the funding to accelerate its U.S. expansion and build a global “clearing house” to coordinate cross-border emergency response, according to an announcement.

Founded in 2017, AURA connects individuals in distress with the nearest vetted private security and medical responders through a smart auto-dispatch and routing platform. Already established in the United Kingdom and Africa, the company is now launching its on-demand private security response model in the U.S., a move that aims to address the growing demand for alternatives to under-resourced public safety services, according to the announcement.

“This funding marks a pivotal moment for AURA,” said Founder and CEO Warren Myers. “We’ve built a profitable and trusted presence in other regions, and now we’re ready to take personal safety global. Our U.S. launch is designed to make alarm verification faster, homes and businesses safer, and to help law enforcement focus on higher-priority incidents.”

The company says what differentiates its platform is the ability to integrate with existing digital ecosystems. The platform’s flexible architecture is said to enable partners to embed emergency response services directly into customer-facing portals via API integration, WhatsApp, customized apps or a range of IoT devices.

This adaptability is said to allow businesses to offer instant emergency assistance as either a complimentary or value-added service, making lifesaving interventions more accessible across demographics.

The U.S. debut is part of AURA’s broader strategy to democratize emergency response and align with global goals for safer communities and improved health outcomes. To date, the company claims to have facilitated more than 7,500 life-saving interventions while protecting 200,000 properties across its network. In total, more than 1.2 million people are currently connected to AURA’s services, underscoring the platform’s growing global footprint.

Backers of the funding round underscored the company’s potential to scale globally. “We trust the team’s powerful vision and extraordinary execution capabilities as it scales its life-saving technology to the U.S. market,” said Patricia Rinke, Investment Director at CAIF. Partech Principal Matthieu Marchand added, “It’s only the beginning.”