Kidde and Ring enhance home safety with new cutting-edge smart alarms

Kidde, a home fire safety brand, and Ring, a provider of smart home security, announced a new partnership and an innovative collection of Smart Smoke and Combination Alarms (Smoke + CO). Ring and Kidde are combining their respective expertise in smart home protection and fire safety to offer added peace of mind, control, and convenience. The alarms have Ring technology built in, enabling customers to better protect their home from anywhere. Customers can receive real-time smoke and CO alerts through the Ring app and opt into professional monitoring and emergency dispatch service through a new Ring 24/7 Smoke & CO Monitoring subscription ($5 per month), where trained agents can request emergency help and alert a customer’s emergency contacts in the event of an alarm. The new offering will be showcased at CES 2025—providing attendees with an exclusive first look at the alarms before it hits U.S. shelves this spring.

Kidde’s enhanced sensing technology has 25% faster and up to three times more precise smoke detection, and the devices’ advanced technology also reduces false alarms often caused by cooking, which helps prevent consumers from disabling their alarms—and putting themselves at higher risk. Additionally, the nuisance of low battery chirps is minimized by giving customers approximately 7 days advance notice in the Ring app of their alarm battery running low so they can replace the batteries before the alarm starts chirping.

“For over 100 years, Kidde has made it our mission to deliver home fire and carbon monoxide safety solutions that meet evolving consumer needs,” says Isis Wu, President of Global Residential Fire & Safety at Kidde. “Our partnership with Ring is a continuation of that commitment in a seamless and integrated way that provides an extra layer of smart home protection, as well as convenience at your fingertips, to help keep families safer.”

“At Ring, we are making it easy for people to stay close to the things that matter most to them, and safety of their homes and loved ones is chief among that,” says Charlie French, Director of Emerging Products at Ring. “We’re ecstatic to bring Ring to a new part of the house, giving customers more control of such critical safety products and enabling them to protect their home no matter where they are.”

Kidde is also teaming up again with actor and certified “candle-guy” Eric Stonestreet to help introduce the new collection at Kidde’s booth at CES on January 7 from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm PST. “Since I recently discovered that I am capable of (sometimes, even prone to) making mistakes, I need backup for the times when I forget to blow out my favorite candle,” says Eric Stonestreet. “Kidde’s new alarms with Ring will help me better protect my home even when I’m not there and ultimately help keep my family safe.”

The Kidde Smart Smoke and Combination (Smoke + CO) Alarms with Ring will retail for $54.97 and $74.97, respectively, and be available exclusively at The Home Depot stores and online at HomeDepot.com in April 2025, followed by additional retailer partners later this year. Customers can also sign up at Ring.com to be notified when the alarms are available for purchase. For a preview of the products, visit Kidde’s booth at CES #52628 in The Venetian Expo Ballroom (Smart Home - Level 2) and Ring’s booth at CES #CP-105, located at the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Plaza.