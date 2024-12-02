Kidde Global Solutions acquired by affiliate of Lone Star Funds

Today, Carrier Global Corporation announced it has completed the sale of its Commercial and Residential Fire business to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds for an enterprise value of $3 billion. The purchase creates Kidde Global Solutions, a new standalone platform company. Lone Star Funds is a leading private equity firm with a significant track record of partnering with manufacturing, building products, and industrial businesses globally.

Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Kidde Global Solutions unifies several brands in fire and life safety, including Kidde, Kidde Commercial, Edwards, GST, Badger, Gloria, and Aritech. With more than two centuries of combined history, these brands have been at the forefront of protecting people and property worldwide. Now, Kidde Global Solutions is set to enhance this legacy by bringing together their extensive expertise and experience to better serve customers in diverse regions and industries.

"We’re excited about our new partnership with Lone Star Funds and the opportunity to focus on accelerating growth,” said Dan Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kidde Global Solutions. “By leveraging the strengths of our iconic brands along with a relentless focus on constant innovation, we develop cutting-edge safety solutions that fulfill our mission of saving lives, protecting property, and building a safer tomorrow."

Kidde Global Solutions is committed to addressing the evolving needs and challenges of fire and life safety across the globe. With an unmatched portfolio of solutions and services, the company is redefining industry standards and establishing a new benchmark for excellence in safety.

For more information about Kidde Global Solutions and its range of fire and life safety solutions, follow KGS at www.linkedin.com/company/kidde-global-solutions.