Shelly to unveil next-gen smart home devices featuring multi-protocol connectivity at CES 2025

Shelly Group, a provider of smart home innovation, is set to unveil its Gen4 Series at CES 2025, the most advanced iteration of its smart home product lineup. Featuring multi-protocol support across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Matter, the Gen4 Series empowers users with flexibility and compatibility, allowing them to connect and use devices in the ways that best suit their personal smart home setup.

Shelly Gen4 Series: A New Benchmark in Smart Home Technology

The Gen4 Series introduces several upgraded devices, including relays, switches, sensors, and plug-and-play modules, designed to meet the diverse needs of smart home users. The Gen4 Series uses advanced processors and introduces multi-protocol support, enabling devices to operate with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, or Matter, ensuring secure and seamless connectivity while expanding integration options. Users can switch between protocols, ensuring seamless compatibility with existing ecosystems.

Scalable Smart Home Solutions for All

The Gen4 Series caters to all users, from beginners to advanced enthusiasts, with products for lighting, appliance control, energy management, home safety, and environmental monitoring. Compatible with major platforms like Google Home and Alexa, these devices are designed to grow with users’ needs, offering both ease of use and advanced customization. The latest Matter certification enables seamless Apple HomeKit integration.

“At CES 2025, Shelly is redefining its role as a leader in the smart home market with solutions that prioritize compatibility, flexibility, and ease of use for all,” said Dimitar Dimitrov, CEO and co-founder of Shelly Group. “The Gen4 Series represents a significant step forward in home automation, allowing users to choose the protocol and the devices that best fit their individual smart home system. These products provide an accessible entry point to home automation while supporting deeper customization and expansion. With Shelly, users can fully control their environments, seamlessly integrating technology into their everyday lives. CES is the ideal stage to highlight how Shelly brings smart home technology to a broader audience.”

Plug-and-Play Convenience

Shelly Plug US Gen4: The next generation of Shelly’s US standard smart plug delivers expanded protocol support and new features. Designed for quick and easy setup, this smart plug offers immediate control over lighting and 120V appliances, supporting devices up to 1800W, all effortlessly controlled via the Shelly app or user-preferred smart home platforms. The plug’s energy management capabilities allow users to automate appliances with personalized schedules, powering down devices when not in use to minimize energy waste and reduce utility bills.

Shelly Flood Sensor Gen4: The wireless water leak sensor is easy to install and sends alerts when water is detected to help users prevent water damage. The Flood Sensor provides an effortless way to monitor areas in your home prone to water leaks and flooding, such as sink plumbing, water heaters, washers, sump pumps, dehumidifiers, and underground basements.

Advanced Automation and Customization

Shelly Wall Display X2: A sleek 6.95-inch touchscreen control panel that empowers users to easily manage lighting, fixtures, and other smart home experiences. It is designed to fit standard wall electrical boxes and features integrated temperature, humidity, and light sensors, enabling precise climate control and automation. With built-in relay functionality, real-time power monitoring, and customizable scene creation, the Wall Display X2 combines powerful automation with intuitive operation. Live demonstrations will be available at Shelly’s CES 2025 booth.

Shelly PM Gen4 Relays: Shelly relays make any switch, outlet, fixture, device, or appliance smart while offering detailed power consumption insights. The PM Gen4 Relays enable users to monitor energy use, identify inefficiencies, and uncover opportunities for smarter, more sustainable energy management.

Shelly 1PM Mini Gen4: The world’s smallest relay, 35 percent smaller than other models, fits seamlessly behind switches or sockets, making it perfect for retrofitting. It automates lights, garage doors, and small appliances while offering advanced features like scheduling, synchronization, and scene control. Integrated power monitoring tracks energy use, helping users manage consumption and optimize costs.

Also new at CES 2025, Shelly will release its Dimmer Gen3, which allows seamless remote control of dimmable lights and drivers. Compatible with existing switches or buttons, it works with or without a neutral wire, offering the ultimate flexibility for any setup.

Long-Range Commercial Applications

Shelly now offers LoRa network protocol compatibility as an add-on for its Gen3 and Gen4 devices, enabling communication over distances up to 5 km. Ideal for municipal IoT projects and agricultural uses, this update extends Shelly’s smart solutions into commercial and public domains and delivers robust, long-range connectivity while remaining compatible with existing devices.

Availability

The initial wave of Gen4 devices is expected to be available for purchase in Q1 2025. Attendees can get an up-close look and experience the full capabilities of the Gen4 Series at Shelly’s CES booth #51223 at the Venetian Expo.