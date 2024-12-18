Shelly Group expands U.S. smart home portfolio with upgraded Z-Wave long range devices

The Shelly Wave product portfolio, built on the Z-Wave 800 Series, includes new products that have been purpose-built to support ZWLR functionality as well as existing UL-certified Z-Wave devices that have been upgraded to take full advantage of the benefits offered by ZWLR technology. The expanded lineup features eleven Shelly Wave solutions supercharged with support for ZWLR and includes three battery-powered devices.

Shelly Group, a provider of IoT and smart building solutions, today announces the expanded Shelly Wave lineup for the U.S. market, enhanced with Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR) technology. This development delivers extended transmission range, robust network scalability, and improved energy efficiency.

Extended range and coverage : ZWLR provides a substantial range boost, enabling devices to communicate over distances exceeding 1 mile (line of sight) at full power.

Scalable Networks : ZWLR supports up to 4,000 devices on a single network, representing a 20x increase in Z-Wave node support compared to Z-Wave mesh with the added benefit of coexisting on the same network as Z-Wave mesh.

Security and Compatibility : Advanced encryption and backward compatibility with existing Z-Wave devices and networks ensure seamless integration and secure operations.

The upgraded Shelly Wave product line caters to a range of applications and device deployment configurations, from basic point-to-point home automation to complex and robust device installations. Enhanced with ZWLR, the new Shelly Wave products are ideal for environments where long-range connectivity and energy efficiency are essential, such as large homes, multi-unit properties, commercial settings, and edge-of-property installations.

“With new devices featuring support for ZWLR, Shelly is helping break down smart home connectivity barriers, empowering homeowners, security installers, and commercial property owners and managers with unmatched range, scalability, and energy efficiency to redefine their automation experience,” said Leon Kralj, CTO of Shelly Group. “As the only technology we trust to seamlessly support powered devices and battery-operated solutions, as well as outdoor applications and multi-floor buildings, ZWLR delivers unprecedented range and interference-free performance on Sub-GHz frequencies, ensuring unparalleled reliability and versatility.”

“The integration of ZWLR technology into the Shelly Wave product lineup is a testament to the transformative power of Z-Wave innovation,” said Avi Rosenthal, Chairman of the Board for the Z-Wave Alliance. “As a standards development organization, we rely on future-focused manufacturers, such as Shelly, to drive the adoption of Z-Wave advancements and are thrilled to see a comprehensive product line that delivers all of the benefits of ZWLR to customers worldwide, redefining what is possible in smart home and IoT connectivity.”

The expanded lineup of US Shelly Wave devices enhanced with ZWLR includes: