Z-Wave Protocol Certification achieved by Silicon Labs and Trident IoT

The Z-Wave Alliance today announces that silicon providers Silicon Labs and Trident IoT have both achieved the Alliance’s newly established Z-Wave Protocol Certification.

As the silicon solutions providers currently supporting the Z-Wave ecosystem, this certification ensures that all products developed on their platforms maintain the required levels of interoperability, heightened security, and continued innovation across a global Z-Wave marketplace.

Trident IoT brings a focused, developer-first approach to Z-Wave innovation. Founded by long-time leaders within the IoT space, the company was established to meet growing demand for streamlined silicon, certification, and design support tailored to the Z-Wave ecosystem.

“Achieving Z-Wave Alliance certification for our semiconductor solutions and SDK is a testament to our dedication to quality, interoperability, and developer empowerment,” said Mariusz Malkowski, CTO at Trident IoT. “This milestone enables our partners to confidently accelerate their time-to-market with fully certifiable and innovative Z-Wave products.”

Silicon Labs, a provider of low-power wireless solutions, builds upon their Z-Wave innovation through this certification achievement. The Z-Wave Protocol Certification enables Silicon Labs customers to develop and certify Z-Wave products using its EFR32ZG23, EFR32ZG28, and ZGM230S hardware platforms along with their latest Z-Wave software release (v7.23.1).

“When Silicon Labs made the strategic decision to open Z-Wave technology up to the community in the name of open-source advancement, the goal was always to drive member contribution, broader adoption, and strengthen the ecosystem,” said Abitzen Xavier, Staff Product Manager for Proprietary & Z-Wave at Silicon Labs. “Z-Wave continues to be a leading platform in the smart home and beyond. Silicon Labs is pleased to provide this new certification and its accompanying enhancements to help our customers continue to build secure, reliable, and interoperable Z-Wave devices.”

Avi Rosenthal, Chairman of the Board for the Z-Wave Alliance, praised the contributions of both companies, stating, “The achievements by Trident IoT and Silicon Labs mark significant milestones, reinforcing the strength and versatility of the Z-Wave ecosystem. By taking the necessary steps to certify their solutions, these companies now provide manufacturers and developers with essential tools for accelerating smart home and IoT innovation.”

For more information on Z-Wave Certification, go here.