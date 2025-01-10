VicOne at CES 2025 showcases cybersecurity portfolio, range of partnerships

VicOne today announced its activities at CES 2025, which concludes today in Las Vegas. In addition to its own portfolio of cutting-edge cybersecurity software and services, VicOne is showcasing its array of partnerships.

“The automotive industry is so complex; no single company can secure it alone. We're building the industry’s broadest cast of best-of-breed partners to build complete cybersecurity solutions and ensure that every angle is covered,” said Max Cheng, chief executive officer of VicOne. “This has been a tremendous last year of progress for our company, with the opening of our new U.S. headquarters in Detroit and a new office in Japan. Plus, we have been aggressive about deepening strategic collaborations with fellow industry innovators. We are excited to be making additional connections at CES 2025.”

The world’s automobiles are growing steadily more complex and vulnerable to cyberthreats in the adoption of more connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), automated driving systems (ADS), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Cyberattacks in the space are growing more prevalent and intricate, with the automotive-manufacturing supply chain emerging as a prime target of criminals.

Founded and singularly focused on spearheading innovation in vehicle cybersecurity, VicOne provides advanced and comprehensive solutions to the automotive industry and galvanizes collective expertise from the sector’s broadest cast of best-of-breed partners. For example, in recent weeks VicOne has been engaged in a series of strategic collaborations:

VicOne’s strategic partnerships include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), hardware suppliers, semiconductor vendors, software developers, and service providers. These relationships are crucial to helping keep VicOne’s customers ahead of evolving threats with future-ready protection that safeguards vehicles, drivers, and sensitive data. For more information on VicOne’s holistic approach to cybersecurity—spanning software, hardware, and supply chain ecosystems—please visit https://vicone.com/blog/software-defined-vehicles-navigating-innovation-and-cybersecurity-challenges.

Meet VicOne and its array of partners at CES 2025, an event owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, North America’s largest technology trade association. To learn more about VicOne’s involvement at CES 2025, please visit https://vicone.com/ces.

For more information on CES 2025, please visit https://www.ces.tech/.