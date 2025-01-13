SK Telecom showcases AI capabilities at CES 2025

SK Telecom is showcasing its leading artificial intelligence (AI) technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., from Jan. 7-10. Under the theme ‘Innovative AI, Sustainable Tomorrow,’ the company is operating a joint booth with SK Group affiliates.

At CES 2025, SK Telecom is introducing a total of 21 items, including four AI data center (AIDC) solutions for AI, energy, operation, and security offered by the SK Group. A large LED pillar in the middle of the AIDC booth represents the dynamic data flow of SK Group’s AIDC.

SK Telecom’s global AI agent, ‘Aster (A*),’ set for a beta launch in March targeting the North American market, is also revealing specific service plans through on-site demonstrations.

Various AI-enabled security technologies are also showcased at SK Telecom’s booth. ‘ScamVanguard,’ an AI-based mobile financial fraud detection and prevention technology, won the ‘Best Innovation Award’ at CES last month.

SK Telecom is introducing its core AI technologies at the booth. These include ‘Litmus Plus,’ an AI-based indoor and outdoor crowd and network data analysis system; ‘X Caliber,’ an AI-based veterinary diagnosis assistant system; ‘AI Quantum Camera,’ applied in fields such as robotics, security, media, and medical; ‘GenAd,’ an AI-based advertising production solution; and ‘AI Media Studio,’ a media processing and content quality improvement platform.

In addition, five global partner companies, including Gauss Labs, Lambda, Anthropic, Perplexity, and Penguin Solutions, that have established a continuous cooperation relationship with SK Group in AI technology and business, are also participating in the exhibition.