MemryX demonstrates the MX3 AI Accelerator's edge AI advantages at CES 2025

MemryX Inc., a leader in edge AI accelerators, will unveil cutting-edge demonstrations of the MX3 AI Accelerator during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Taking place at the Palazzo Hotel from Jan. 7–10, demos will highlight the MX3's performance, efficiency, and versatility in real-world Edge AI applications.

Featured demos include:

100 Simultaneous Video Streams: AI-enabled video management system for advanced surveillance, safety, and analytics applications.

Industry 4.0: AI-driven industrial manufacturing quality inspection system demonstration together with DYNICS hardware and Telit software.

Yolo-World: High-performance real-time processing using the latest cutting-edge "zero-shot" object detection model that uses open-vocabulary detection.

GPU Comparison: MemryX MX3 AI Accelerator competes side by side with mainstream NVIDIA GPUs, showcasing the MX3 Edge AI performance advantage while using just a fraction of the power.

In Q4 2024, MemryX announced the availability of production MX3 modules and the public release of a Developer Hub. This, along with a recent online developer community, offers a full ecosystem of tools and resources to simplify AI implementation and accelerate deployment timelines.

"CES 2025 provides the first opportunity for us to showcase MemryX production quality hardware and software already in the hands of many customers," said Keith Kressin, CEO of MemryX. "We are excited to showcase our unique combination of efficiency, scalability, and ease of use that enables customers to quickly and efficiently deploy AI solutions."

"ASUS has integrated the MemryX MX3 into our edge AI devices, and the results have been transformative," said Jessy Li, AIoT Functional Director, Smart Manufacturing, ASUS. "The seamless integration and powerful performance of the MX3 have opened new possibilities for AI at the edge, delivering an exceptional experience for our customers."

"Our collaboration with MemryX brings cutting-edge AI acceleration to industrial automation, as showcased in our Xi-MX3 system performing real-time quality inspections," said Ed Gatt, DYNICS President. "These types of integrated solutions not only streamline operational efficiency but also empower businesses to fully embrace the transformative potential of Industry 4.0, driving innovation, productivity, and a competitive edge in the evolving industrial landscape."

MemryX's MX3 AI Accelerator is built to deliver versatility and performance for edge AI applications. Key benefits include:

Best-in-class performance-per-watt: Optimized for low power consumption without compromising on speed or accuracy.

Broad compatibility: Supports popular AI frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, ONNX, PyTorch), host processors (e.g., x86, Arm, RISC-V), and operating systems (e.g., Linux, Windows, Android).

Scalability and reliability: Handles complex AI workloads with ease, from consumer electronics to industrial automation.

MemryX invites CES attendees to experience the demos and connect with its leadership team. To schedule a meeting, email [email protected]. Walk-ins are welcome at the MemryX suite at the Palazzo Hotel during CES.