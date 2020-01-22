NortonLifeLock sells ID analytics business to LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Company provides credit and fraud risk solutions for enterprises

People Wise -- A Lexis-Nexis Solution
Jan 22nd, 2020
Lexis Nexis Logo

January 13, 2020 09:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

TEMPE, Ariz.--()--NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer cyber safety, today announced LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, part of RELX, has entered into an agreement to acquire ID Analytics (IDA), a trusted provider of credit and fraud risk solutions for enterprises, for a purchase price of $375 million. Based in San Diego and founded in 2002, ID Analytics technology delivers risk insights to enterprises through the combination of proprietary data, patented analytics, and near real-time cross-industry consumer identity behavior.

ID Analytics provides credit and fraud risk solutions for enterprises with patented analytics and has proven expertise and near real-time insight into consumer behavior. More than 450 companies in the U.S. rely on ID Analytics to make risk-based decisions to improve customer experiences, enhance revenue, reduce fraud and drive cost savings.

“The sale of ID Analytics is another step in the transformation of NortonLifeLock into a pure-play consumer cyber safety leader,” says Vincent Pilette, CEO, NortonLifeLock. “We can now be completely focused on our singular mission to protect all areas of consumers’ online lives.”

ID Analytics will become part of the LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Business Services group, which uses vast data resources, technology, linking and analytics to deliver actionable insights that enable businesses to better analyze and assess risk, resulting in better outcomes.

Rick Trainor, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Business Services, said, “ID Analytics is widely recognized in the fraud and identity and credit risk space for its differentiated contributory data assets and advanced analytics capabilities. Combined with our strengths of verifying and authenticating physical and digital identities, our customers will benefit from an even more comprehensive approach to detecting and preventing fraud and managing risk.”

As part of the transaction, NortonLifeLock customers will continue to benefit from alerts powered by ID Analytics and the company’s strong ongoing data partnership with LexisNexis® Risk Solutions.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory consents and is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2020.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.NortonLifeLock.com.

More in Cybersecurity
Paul Rothman is Editor-in-Chief of Security Business magazine (www.securitybusinessmag.com). Email him your comments or topic suggestions at prothman@securitybusinessmag.com.
Ransomware: Definitely Not a Fad
Coordinated attacks that crippled a major city for weeks are the symptoms of a market crying out for assistance from our industry
Jan 15th, 2020
Microsoft cutting support to Windows 7 could have real-world consequences when it comes to the security of your operating system.
As Microsoft shuts down Windows 7, security risks loom
Organizations that have failed to convert to updated operating systems must move quickly
Jan 14th, 2020
Sia Default Featured Image
Security Industry Association applauds Senate passage of bipartisan DIGIT Act
Bill will facilitate the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies
Jan 13th, 2020
Schools across the Pittsburg Unified School District were struck by a ransomware attack during the winter break, shutting down the district&rsquo;s email and server for a period of time
Hackers hit Calif. school district with ransomware attack
Pittsburg email and server impacted, no indication that personal data was compromised
Jan 8th, 2020
The super-sized Wawa convenience-store-and-gas-station combo at 2535 Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia.
After data breach, should Wawa bosses get the Target treatment?
Debit, credit card information of 40M customers compromised, data exposed by malware for nine months
Jan 6th, 2020
The total cost of the cyberattack that brought down New Orleans&apos; computer systems last month and how long it will take to bring them back online both remain unclear.
New Orleans still struggling to recover from ransomware attack
Mayor says costs expected to exceed city's $3M cyber insurance policy
Jan 2nd, 2020
The super-sized Wawa convenience-store-and-gas-station combo at 2535 Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia.
Before Wawa found data breach exposing customers’ credit and debit cards, Visa warned it could happen
Company implementing chip technology at gas pumps and expects all pumps to be upgraded this year
Jan 2nd, 2020
According to the study, respondents saw a 30 percent increase in downtime due to patching of vulnerabilities, downtime which ultimately hurts customers, employees, partners and brands.
CIOs experience growing pain points with myriad cyber threats
Companies struggle to keep up with increasing volume and severity of cyberattacks
Dec 30th, 2019
Awn Logo Main Alt 4x
Managed Containment to the Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service
SOC-as-a-Service leader adds threat containment capabilities to neutralize the spread of an attack
Dec 27th, 2019
Yannis Souris has been appointed Marketing Manager
Feenics appoints two new execs to address continued growth
Organization adds Marketing Manager and Northeast Regional Sales Manager
Dec 27th, 2019
The ever-evolving cyber threat landscape continues to grow as more cloud applications are added, the IoT universe expands with myriad more devices and data stockpiles explode.
Experts weigh in on cybersecurity predictions for 2020
The top 6 threats for next year revolve around IoT, cloud, ransomware, 5G, privacy and election security
Dec 27th, 2019
SIA, ASIS and PSA Security Network discuss technology, business trends to watch in this SecurityInfoWatch.com roundtable.
Roundtable: Security Tech, Business Trends to Watch in 2020
Industry experts share their predictions for the year ahead
Dec 27th, 2019
Nearly half (40%) of IT employees admit to using a device, app or other technology without first gaining approval from their department.
How 'Shadow IT' can work in your company’s favor
3 paths organizations can take to embrace, and control Shadow IT highlighted in new survey
Dec 25th, 2019
Cybersecurity services providers involved in incident response typically have an end-to-end view of breaches and their aftermath.
Cyber Insurance: An Aid to Incident Response
Insurance in all cases is designed not as a promise against risk, but rather, one important level of assurance
Dec 25th, 2019