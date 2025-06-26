Dataminr appoints former CrowdStrike exec Tiffany Buchanan as CFO

Dataminr today announced the appointment of Tiffany Buchanan as Chief Financial Officer. Buchanan is a highly accomplished executive with a proven track record of accelerating growth, leading IPO readiness, and operating at scale in the public market.

Drawing upon more than 20 years of experience leading global organizations through transformative growth, Buchanan will work closely with Dataminr's CEO and leadership team to align financial strategy with the company's dynamic market expansion and continued investment in its innovative and mission-critical AI platform. She will focus on scaling Dataminr's financial operations and enhancing the company's readiness for future capital market opportunities.

Buchanan joins Dataminr from CrowdStrike, where she most recently served as SVP of Finance & Capital Markets during a 13-year tenure that began when the company was pre-revenue and grew to over $4 billion in annual recurring revenue. She led the development of CrowdStrike's financial model across go-to-market, product platform, and operations, playing a key role in strategic finance from Series A-1 to IPO. Post-IPO, she helped drive public-market execution, including high-performing quarterly reporting and guidance, multiple acquisition integrations, a combined $1.5 billion public debt offering and credit revolver, a $1 billion share repurchase program, and financial planning that supported CrowdStrike's inclusion in the S&P 500.

With this breadth of experience, Buchanan is uniquely positioned to help guide Dataminr through multiple stages of growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tiffany to Dataminr at such a critical moment in our journey," said Ted Bailey, Founder and CEO of Dataminr. "She brings a rare combination of deep financial acumen, operational rigor, and high-growth experience—skills that will be instrumental as we advance our AI platform and expand across enterprise and public sectors worldwide."

"I'm beyond thrilled to join Dataminr at such a pivotal time for both the company and the broader AI ecosystem," said Tiffany Buchanan, newly appointed CFO of Dataminr. "Dataminr has an unparalleled opportunity to lead the next era of AI innovation through its real-time, agentic AI platform. I look forward to working alongside Ted and the amazing leadership team to build and maximize long-term value for its clients, partners, and stakeholders."