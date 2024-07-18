The number of SaaS applications at companies declined for the first time in over a decade

BetterCloud released the results of its annual State of SaaSOps 2024 report, its industry report on how Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is evolving and the impact on IT departments. It is the longest running survey in the SaaS Operations category, based on feedback from thousands of IT professionals of all levels and company sizes since 2012. This year's results reveal IT being stretched like never before, driven by increasingly tighter budgets and higher employee expectations.

The BetterCloud research report shows that for the first time ever the number of SaaS applications in the technology stack at companies decreased. After years of continuous growth, peaking in 2022 at 130 SaaS applications on average per company, the latest data reveals that the number dropped by 14% to 112 in 2023.

"The data clearly shows that the past 12 months was a year of consolidation and reduction in IT," stated David Politis, Founder & Chairman of BetterCloud, the pioneer of the SaaSOps category. "It's more challenging than I've ever seen. IT teams are bearing the brunt of it with IT-to-Employee ratios getting worse. But I'm optimistic. I think next year we're going to look back on 2024 and see how today's constraints and limitations opened the door for creativity and innovation."