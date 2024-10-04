Darktrace announces formal completion of its acquisition by Thoma Bravo

Darktrace announced the completion of its acquisition by Thoma Bravo, a software investment firm, for $5.3 billion. The recommended cash acquisition was announced on 26 April 2024 and the Scheme of Arrangement has now become effective.

Jill Popelka, CEO of Darktrace, said, “Thoma Bravo will be a hugely valuable partner as we pursue further scale and innovation for our next stage of growth. Darktrace’s position at the cutting edge of cybersecurity AI coupled with Thoma Bravo’s deep strategic and sector expertise will be a powerful combination. Protecting businesses and organisations with best-in-class AI-powered, proactive cybersecurity will remain at the absolute core of what we do. Together, we can take this even further, investing in our people to enhance our technical capabilities and delivering exceptional service and value for our customers.”

Seth Boro, Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo, said, “Darktrace holds a unique position at the forefront of cybersecurity technology. As one of the early adopters of AI, the value of its capabilities is evident to businesses, governments and society across the world. We are excited to work alongside Jill and the Darktrace team to build on their success, supporting their ambitions to protect the world from the most advanced cyber threats.”