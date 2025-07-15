Canon USA announces launch of Managed IT Services with Supra ITS

Canon U.S.A., Inc. announced the U.S. launch of its Managed IT Services, powered by Supra ITS, its Managed IT Services Partner.

In December 2021, Canon Canada announced an equity investment in Supra ITS, a leading full-service technology partner offering managed IT consulting, cloud hosting/support, and managed IT services and solutions. Building on a successful rollout in Canada and a strong existing partnership, this expansion brings enterprise-grade IT and cybersecurity services to U.S. organizations.

Supra ITS is a Managed IT Services Partner of Canon U.S.A., delivering scalable, enterprise-level IT, infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions for businesses of all sizes. Their services are designed to enhance security, drive efficiency, and create business value.

“Businesses today are facing unprecedented IT challenges—from evolving cybersecurity threats and regulatory pressures to the increasing complexity of hybrid cloud environments and digital transformation initiatives,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This collaboration with Supra ITS helps enable us to deliver powerful, reliable, and scalable IT solutions that are tailored to address the unique needs of each customer.”

With Canon’s Managed IT Services and a new approach to Managed Security, U.S. organizations now have access to a comprehensive suite of solutions for managing office technology, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity through a single provider.

Existing Canon customers can also consolidate leasing and billing through Canon Financial Services Inc.

Key Services Include:

24/7 IT Helpdesk and End-User Support

Provides around-the-clock support with experienced Level 2 and 3 technicians for rapid issue resolution, system monitoring, patching, and updates designed to prevent problems before they escalate.

24x7x365 Network Security Operations Center (NSOC)

A centralized platform offering real-time visibility and management of IT and cybersecurity operations. Combining cybersecurity and IT solutions within the same offering provides a unified experience, enabling faster threat detection and remediation, as well as smoother operations.

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) / Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Developed to deliver real-time threat containment, remediation, and actionable insights—offering response capabilities that go beyond traditional cybersecurity solutions.

Cloud Services Private Cloud : Offers dedicated resources, daily backups, and 24/7 monitoring. Public Cloud : Expert oversight and support for platforms like Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.*

IT Infrastructure Support

End-to-end support including proactive system monitoring, performance tuning, and hardware lifecycle management.

Data Backup and Disaster Recovery

Offers protection for critical business data with secure, redundant backups across locations, regular testing, and recovery planning to minimize downtime.

Compliance Support

Supra ITS’s ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications allow clients to inherit applicable controls—designed to reduce the time, effort, and cost of achieving compliance for their own organizations.

“Supra ITS is excited to partner with Canon U.S.A. to bring our proven IT management and cybersecurity expertise to businesses across the United States,” said Sanjeev Spoila, CEO of Supra ITS. “Combining our deep experience in delivering secure, scalable IT solutions with Canon’s strong market presence, we are well-positioned to help organizations navigate today’s complex technology landscape and achieve long-term success.”

To learn more about Canon Managed IT Services, please visit www.usa.canon.com/ManagedIT.