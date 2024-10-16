Cymulate bolsters sales leadership team, welcomes new VPs of Americas and EMEA

Cymulate today announced the expansion of its sales leadership team with the appointment of David Roth, General Manager and Vice President for the Americas, and Noam Markfeld, Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The two will oversee and manage the operations of sales teams in their respective regions, nurturing client relationships to deliver tailored cybersecurity solutions.

“Both David and Noam bring years of cybersecurity sales experience to Cymulate,” said Eyal Wachsman, CEO and co-founder of Cymulate. “As we grow our business globally, we look for established, knowledgeable team members, like David and Noam, to spearhead our expansion. Together, they offer a fresh perspective to our customers, employees, and stakeholders, taking Cymulate to new heights.”

As the General Manager and Vice President for the Americas, David Roth will oversee Cymulate’s ongoing Americas expansion in the exposure management market. Roth brings with him over 20 years of experience, including roles in executive sales and business development at some of the industry’s most recognizable cybersecurity vendors, including Symantec, Bluecoat Systems, FireEye, and Cloudflare. Before joining Cymulate, Roth was Vice President of Sales at Gigamon, managing go-to-market (GTM) teams in the United States, Canada, and Latin American regions. Roth will use his experience and proven track record of developing successful, high-performing teams on the pre- to post-IPO journey to drive revenue growth at Cymulate.

“Having spent over two decades helping businesses implement best-in-cybersecurity tools to fortify their security posture, I am impressed by the innovative approach Cymulate takes to security validation,” said Roth. “I am thrilled to join the Cymulate team as they continue to push industry boundaries, developing next-generation security and exposure validation tools.”

Noam Markfeld joins Cymulate with more than 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, including five years in Unit 8200, a military signals collection unit within the Israeli Intelligence Corps. Prior to joining Cymulate, Markfeld was the CISO and CEO of a cybersecurity consultancy. Throughout the last 12 years, Markfeld also worked for Israeli cyber vendors, where he developed sales and channel strategies for vendors and managed sales for system integrators. In his new role, Markfeld will lead professional sales teams in EMEA regions and create a channel partner network across Europe and Africa.

“I’m proud to lead Cymulate’s development and expansion within EMEA, increasing customer access to our innovations across the region,” said Markfeld. “I look forward to being on the Cymulate team and providing new security validation solutions to help meet the evolving needs of the cybersecurity landscape.”

Joining Cymulate on the heels of the Cymulate AI Copilot launch, Roth and Markfeld will leverage their experience to develop and execute GTM plans, incorporating sales, marketing, and channel strategies to drive revenue growth.