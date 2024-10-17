Red Sift and Pax8 announce partnership to deliver scalable cyber solutions to MSPs

Red Sift today announced a new partnership with Pax8 to offer Red Sift OnDMARC, Certificates, and Brand Trust through the Pax8 Marketplace.

The Red Sift portfolio delivers AI-driven, real-time automation for the discovery and management of DMARC, certificate configuration and remediation, and brand impersonation. By joining the Pax8 Marketplace, Red Sift empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with access to a unified, scalable platform of cyber solutions that keep bad actors at bay, drive efficiency, and help end-users focus on delivering core business goals and results.

Rahul Powar, CEO and Co-Founder of Red Sift, said:

“Our partnership with Pax8 showcases a significant milestone in our mission to bring best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to MSPs, with threat actors becoming increasingly savvy. Our solutions enable providers and their clients to effectively and efficiently secure email and certificates while protecting against brand impersonation."

Ryan Burton, Pax8 Vice President of Marketplace Vendor Strategy, adds:

"We are excited to bring a new, robust suite of security solutions to Pax8 partners with the addition of Red Sift to our Marketplace. Red Sift provides MSPs with efficient risk management through comprehensive visibility into security posture, real-time threat detection, and remediation solutions, uncovering misconfigurations and vulnerabilities that could leave businesses exposed to cyberattacks in areas such as email compromise, phishing, server configurations, and IP address attacks.”

Today’s partnership offers several benefits to MSPs and their end customers, including:

Revenue Growth: With Red Sift, MSPs can build new revenue streams while maintaining complete control over quoting, selling, and management processes.

Competitive Pricing: Through Pax8’s Marketplace, customers find the best available pricing on Red Sift products, maximizing MSPs margins without sacrificing value to customers.

Tailored Services: Red Sift offers customized storefronts, creative application bundles, and personalized services to clients.

Streamlined Operations: Customers can integrate Red Sift applications, such as Red Sift OnDMARC or Red Sift Brand Trust, with existing Pax8 businesses for centralized reporting, invoicing, and billing—all in one place.

Automated Service Delivery: Red Sift automates manual tasks and boosts service efficiency.

To learn more about Red Sift and Pax8, please visit https://redsift.com/partners/pax8/.