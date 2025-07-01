IP Fabric Expands Platform to Support Security and Compliance Standards

IP Fabric, provider of the Automated Infrastructure Assurance Platform, announced new tools designed to help enterprises meet the demands of leading security frameworks and regulatory standards, including NIST 2.0, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, DORA and NIS2. The new capabilities build on the company’s core platform, which enables continuous validation of business intent across complex IT environments.

In today’s high-risk landscape — where ransomware attacks have surged 84% over the past year — organizations face increasing pressure to maintain continuous compliance or risk costly disruptions and penalties. According to IP Fabric, traditional infrastructure tools leave as much as 20% of the environment unmonitored, creating gaps in visibility, incomplete audit evidence, and heightened exposure to compliance failures.

IP Fabric aims to close these gaps by expanding visibility across all infrastructure devices, connections, and configurations. The platform embeds continuous validation into automation and AIOps initiatives, and allows teams to generate real-time snapshots as audit-ready evidence of compliance and security policy alignment.

“Regular network security audits are essential in dynamic, hybrid environments, but nearly half of organizations fail to complete them,” said Pavel Bykov, co-founder and CEO of IP Fabric. “Security and regulatory compliance requires continuous governance from day one. IP Fabric helps teams meet compliance requirements while keeping infrastructure resilient, available and secure as they innovate.”

Key features of the enhanced platform include:

NIST 2.0 : Automated detection of security policy drift, ITSM ticketing integration, and timestamped compliance reports.

ISO 27001 : Comprehensive inventory of infrastructure, outdated hardware alerts, and simulation of Zero Trust control behavior.

HIPAA : Identification of infrastructure handling electronic protected health information (ePHI) and validation of encrypted data paths.

PCI-DSS : Inventory and monitoring of Cardholder Data Environment (CDE) components, detection of firewall gaps, and automated compliance snapshots.

DORA : Mapping of ICT assets, identification of outdated technology, CVE cross-referencing, and audit-ready documentation.

NIS2: Discovery of hybrid environment devices, identification of End-of-Life hardware, and verification of Zero Trust architecture compliance.

IP Fabric's latest release is designed to support both strategic growth and regulatory alignment by offering teams the tools needed for proactive, verifiable infrastructure governance.