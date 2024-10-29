CrowdStrike achieves new ISO 27001 Certification

CrowdStrike today announced it has received new ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for products made generally available in the past year: CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, CrowdStrike Charlotte AI, and CrowdStrike Falcon for IT, extending the list of certified modules and services on the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform.

ISO 27001 is the most recognized global framework for implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving an information security management system (ISMS). This certification acknowledges CrowdStrike’s systematic approach to managing sensitive data, including robust measures in areas such as risk management, data protection, and governance.

“Our latest ISO 27001 certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to upholding the highest information security management standards,” said Justin Acquaro, chief information officer, CrowdStrike. “As CrowdStrike continues to advance the industry’s leading AI-native cybersecurity platform to stop evolving threats, customers can trust that we follow stringent practices and protocols to keep organizational information safe.”

The ISO 27001 certification was awarded after an extensive audit process conducted by an independent, accredited certification body. It includes comprehensive assessments of CrowdStrike’s policies, procedures, and controls related to data management and security. To learn more about CrowdStrike’s latest ISO 27001 certification and ongoing commitment to meeting the highest independent and government-led cybersecurity and information management standards, visit the CrowdStrike Compliance and Certification Page.