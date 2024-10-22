CrowdStrike and Fortinet partner to deliver protection from endpoint to firewall

CrowdStrike today announced a strategic partnership with Fortinet to unify endpoint and firewall protection. By integrating AI-native endpoint security from the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform and Fortinet’s FortiGate next-generation firewalls (NGFW), customers and partners gain the flexibility, visibility, and security across networks, applications, and endpoints to stop breaches.

The CrowdStrike and Fortinet partnership provides rich telemetry across endpoint and network, enabling fast and accurate AI-powered threat protection and response while streamlining security operations with a single, unified view.

The Falcon platform revolutionized cybersecurity through an AI-native and adversary intelligence approach. Replacing antivirus and a host of other legacy point products has led to the market adopting the Falcon platform as the industry standard for endpoint security, among other modules. Tested in multiple third-party assessments, the Falcon platform delivers industry-leading protection efficacy, enterprise scalability, and deployment ease.

Fortinet’s FortiGate NGFWs are available in multiple form factors, including hardware, software, and as-a-service. Fortinet’s hardware utilizes proprietary purpose-built ASICs. The addition of Fortinet’s FortiGuard AI-powered Security Services offers robust threat protection.

The seamless, bidirectional integration of CrowdStrike and Fortinet optimizes network and endpoint security, streamlines operations, and accelerates detection and response to elusive threats across the entire enterprise environment. Customers and partners gain insights into network traffic, user activity, and device posture.

CrowdStrike and Fortinet are jointly committed to supporting a broad, adaptable, and open cybersecurity ecosystem, providing customers and partners with the flexibility to build a tailored best-of-breed security strategy.

“Decisive strategy and execution from industry leaders to drive innovation is what benefits customers and delivers better security outcomes,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike pioneered an AI-native platform to revolutionize endpoint security—Fortinet defines next-generation firewall protection and network security focused on performance and efficacy. Customers benefit from using us together, partners benefit from bringing us to market together, and this strategic partnership symbiotically advances both companies' expansion strategies. We look forward to our collaboration with Fortinet.”

“For nearly 25 years, Fortinet has set the standard for the convergence of networking and security,” said John Maddison, CMO and EVP of Products, Fortinet. “By bolstering our partnership with CrowdStrike, we look forward to continued collaboration and innovation as we offer customers a joint solution that resonates at scale with all market segments globally—securing the Fortune 500 to SMBs across networks, applications, and endpoints.”