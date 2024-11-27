Deepfake attacks are winning in crypto, Regula study finds

Regula, a global developer of identity verification solutions, has released new insights from its 'Deepfake Trends 2024' study, focusing on emerging identity verification (IDV) trends within the crypto industry. The findings reveal that the crypto sector stands out as the only surveyed industry where deepfake fraud surpasses traditional document fraud in prevalence.

According to Regula’s “Deepfake Trends 2024” study, 57% of crypto companies report audio deepfake incidents, compared to just 45% facing fake or modified document fraud. The study further reveals that 53% of crypto firms have encountered video deepfake fraud, cementing deepfakes as a top concern. In contrast, other industries continue to grapple primarily with fake document fraud as their leading threat.

This highlights a unique challenge, as fraudsters pivot toward exploiting sophisticated technologies to outsmart the sector’s security measures.

The study also shows that while the crypto industry experiences an average loss of $440,000 from advanced fraud techniques like deepfakes, a notable 37% of companies are losing more than $500,000 each.