KnowBe4 Integrates SecurityCoach with Microsoft Edge to Curb Risky Browser Behavior

KnowBe4 announced a new collaboration with Microsoft to integrate KnowBe4 SecurityCoach with the Microsoft Edge for Business browser.

Browser security threats are increasing, and global cybersecurity professionals should consider taking measures to reduce risk. A report by Menlo Security revealed a 140% increase in browser-based phishing attacks.

The SecurityCoach and Microsoft Edge for Business integration leverages browser activity through native security signals to deliver valuable learning opportunities within seconds of detecting risky online behaviors. These risky activities include password reuse, visits to blocked sites, or attempts to bypass security warnings.

“This new integration presents an ideal opportunity to turn people-centric cybersecurity risks into teachable moments that will ultimately help to better protect businesses,” said Stuart Clark, VP of Product Strategy, KnowBe4. “This integration continues KnowBe4 innovation with Microsoft, building upon our successful KnowBe4 Defend integration with Microsoft Defender for Office 365 that launched earlier this year. It also bridges the gap between a company’s technical defenses and its users, transforming the biggest potential vulnerability into the strongest asset. We look forward to offering this to our global SecurityCoach customers to help them enhance their security efforts.”

“As the browser becomes the primary workspace for users, securing this critical endpoint is essential. We’re pleased to see KnowBe4 SecurityCoach integrate with Microsoft Edge to help organizations improve management of human risk and strengthen their security posture,” said Arunesh Chandra, Principal Product Manager, Microsoft Edge for Business.

