Nucleus Security partners with SecurityScorecard to enhance unified risk analysis

Nucleus Security, a unified vulnerability management company, today announced it has partnered with SecurityScorecard, a leader in cybersecurity ratings. This partnership provides seamless integration of SecurityScorecard's scoring data into the Nucleus Security platform, creating a comprehensive view of company risk.

"It's no surprise that SecurityScorecard is among the top three integration requests from our customers. Organizations use SecurityScorecard to demonstrate that they take their security seriously, which is becoming both a competitive advantage and a necessity for compliance," said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO, Nucleus Security. "The ability to import scorecards into Nucleus is a game changer for our customers, enabling them to easily incorporate scorecard security data and take advantage of the unified analysis, threat intelligence, automated workflows, and risk reporting Nucleus provides."

SecurityScorecard uses hundreds of data points to measure the security of companies across the globe, providing a rolled-up score that helps inform companies of their security posture and potential cyber vulnerabilities of their vendors and supply chain. The scorecards also identify issues and compliance gaps that companies can use to proactively remediate risk.

Mutual customers wanted the ability to ingest data for portfolio and company scorecards from their SecurityScorecard subscription directly into their Nucleus consoles. The integration leverages SecurityScorecard APIs and an automated connector to seamlessly sync data into customers' Nucleus projects for use in analysis, triage, automation, and reporting.

The SecurityScorecard connector for the Nucleus platform supports importing issues for:

Individual company scorecards

All company scorecards within a portfolio

All company scorecards within all portfolios

The Nucleus Security platform normalizes and organizes vulnerability characteristics like severity, alongside data ingested from other security tools and data sources customers have connected to Nucleus, enabling unified risk analysis and reporting. Additionally, detailed metadata enables the creation of advanced and flexible automation workflows to suit even the most scaled and complex security environments.

"At SecurityScorecard, we're committed to empowering organizations to strengthen their security posture and protect their supply chains," said Sachin Bansal, president of SecurityScorecard. "Partnering with Nucleus Security amplifies this mission by uniting our data with Nucleus's streamlined vulnerability management tools. Together, we're giving users an edge—they can now monitor, assess, and remediate risk across all their security data from a single, cohesive platform."

View this short demo for an overview of the SecurityScorecard integration in Nucleus. And for more information, visit https://nucleussec.com/partnerprogram/.